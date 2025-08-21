‘Only if things are right…’ – Arne Slot drops Liverpool transfer hint as summer deadline looms

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot has left the door ajar on the possibility of further signings at Liverpool before the summer transfer window closes on 1 September.

The Reds have already completed several eye-catching additions during the off-season, including the club-record acquisition of Florian Wirtz in a £116m deal, but the ongoing pursuits of Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi suggest that their recruitment mightn’t be done just yet.

Many supporters are concerned over a lack of depth in some parts of the squad, particularly in defence and attack, and the simultaneous injuries to Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley will only heighten concerns over the right-back position.

Slot downplays likelihood of further Liverpool signings

Slot addressed the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Newcastle next Monday, and he was asked if LFC fans should expect a busy end to the summer transfer window.

The 46-year-old replied (via Liverpool FC on YouTube: “No I don’t think so, because then I would be unhappy with the squad we have and I’m very, very happy about the squad we have.

“I’ve always said that having two for each position is ideal but I prefer less than more because then you have to disappoint so many players every time and they’re not even in the squad, let alone playing.

“As always, if we think we can improve in a certain position and there’s a player available who can really make us better – which you could see with Giovanni Leoni – then this club has always shown that they can bring these players in, but only if things are right – the right transfer fee, the right player, the right position, and a player who wants to come to us.”

Liverpool must be careful not to leave themsleves too threadbare

In truth we’re not overly surprised by Slot’s response – he’s clearly trying to avoid putting noses out of joint among the current squad while also downplaying the need for new signings, in the knowledge that a public desperation could prompt prospective sellers to inflate their prices for players we’re targeting.

It was apparent during the Dutchman’s first season in charge at Liverpool that he has a settled starting XI when everyone is available, with only 14 players surpassing 1,000 minutes for the Reds in the 2024/25 Premier League (WhoScored).

We take his point about not wanting an overly inflated squad for fear of peripheral figures being left in the cold, but he’d be wise to heed the warnings of the 2020/21 campaign, when Jurgen Klopp was down to the bare bones at times, especially in defence.

We wouldn’t discount the possibility of Isak and/or Guehi signing before the transfer window shuts in 11 days’ time, and the potential for further injuries before then might yet prompt Slot to privately plead for a top-up or two in problem positions.

Let’s just hope that, once the deadline passes on 1 September, Liverpool aren’t left worryingly light in crucial areas, especially when Champions League commitments kick in after next month’s international break.