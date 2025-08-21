Report: Ex-Premier League manager could grant ‘fantastic’ Liverpool favourite his transfer wish

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

According to reports from France, one Liverpool player is being sought by a Champions League club in the final few days of the summer transfer window.

There’s been plenty of movement in and out of Anfield in terms of the Reds’ defence over the past three months. Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni have all joined Arne Slot’s squad, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips and Jarell Quansah departing.

Kostas Tsimikas has also been linked with a potential exit from Merseyside, with The Athletic reporting earlier this week that the left-back is ‘expected to leave’ before the 1 September deadline and would prefer to join a club participating in European competition rather than a Premier League rival.

The Liverpool defender might soon be granted that particular wish, judging by a report from Foot Mercato on Wednesday night.

Marseille targeting late summer move for Tsimikas

They claimed that Marseille are targeting a move for the 29-year-old, who’s apparently looking for a new challenge after slipping to third in the left-back pecking order at Anfield behind Kerkez and Andy Robertson.

The Greece international’s attacking profile is described as an ideal fit for Roberto De Zerbi’s style of play with the Ligue 1 side, who’ll be playing in the Champions League this season after their domestic runners-up finish last term.

Tsimikas is loved in Liverpool but Marseille move seems possible

Tsimikas might well view Marseille as an appropriate destination if he’s to leave Liverpool by the end of the transfer window, and not just because of the participation in Europe’s premier club competition.

As per Transfermarkt, former Brighton boss De Zerbi only has one natural senior left-back in his current squad, so the Reds’ number 21 could well go straight into the starting line-up if he were to join OM.

The 29-year-old failed to even make the bench for our first two competitive matches of the season, such is the battle for places in his position at Anfield, and he may well view this summer as the right time to move on after five years on Merseyside.

Whilst he’s never been a fixed starter at Liverpool, Tsimikas has had his moments in a red shirt, being hailed as ‘fantastic‘ by journalist Ian Doyle in the past and becoming a fan favourite with his winning penalty in the 2022 FA Cup final shootout against Chelsea and how he embraced being dubbed the ‘Greek Scouser’.

If he does make the move to Marseille in the coming days, it’s plausible that he could return to Anfield with the Ligue 1 side if they’re drawn away to the Reds in the Champions League. Should that happen, he’d be assured of a rapturous welcome from Kopites!

His future could be one to watch in the final stretch of the summer transfer window.