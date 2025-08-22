‘Next hours & days’: Big Fabrizio Romano transfer update this afternoon affecting Liverpool

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano now reports that the Nicolas Jackson transfer story could evolve over the ‘next hours and days’.

The out-of-favour Chelsea striker has been tipped for a summer exit, with the Blues having pinned their mast to summer signings Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

Newcastle are among the reported sides said to still hold interest in the Senegalese hitman.

Newcastle and Aston Villa are competing for Nicolas Jackson

Romano has reported that Jackson is ‘guaranteed’ to leave Stamford Bridge in the current window.

There is separate interest from European behemoths Bayern Munich. However, the Bavarians find themselves hamstrung by a fresh commitment to loan arrivals.

Chelsea are understood to want to receive a fee for a permanent deal, which should make it a two-horse race between Villa and Newcastle for the 24-year-old’s signature.

“There are many movements ongoing for the future of Nicolas Jackson, one to watch in the next hours and days,” the Italian journalist spoke on X (formerly Twitter).

“This is because he’s leaving Chelsea. There is strong interest from Aston Villa, where Unai Emery was his manager at Villarreal. And so Villa are trying to get the deal done for Jackson.

“But also more clubs calling. Newcastle, Bayern – both of them are really interested.”

The Nicolas Jackson saga is heating up as he nears a Chelsea exit… 👋 🦁 Aston Villa

⚫️ Newcastle

🔴 Bayern Munich Who will he join? Decision coming… 🔜@Gamdom x @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/HWKWnpB9ay — Gamdom Sport (@gamdomsport) August 22, 2025

What does this mean for Liverpool and Alexander Isak transfer?

Theoretically, it’s good news for Arne Slot and Liverpool’s recruitment team.

The hunt for Alexander Isak reportedly continues, with the Merseysiders understood to be hellbent on snapping up their number one target.

Assuming that Newcastle can beat Aston Villa to Jackson’s signature – which should be a near guarantee given that the Magpies can offer the striker Champions League football – it would then pave the way for the Sweden international to make his move to Anfield.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether this eventuality will come to light, given that Eddie Howe’s side is currently refusing to meet Brentford’s valuation for Yoane Wissa.

How much will Jackson cost Newcastle?

The Daily Mail report that Chelsea are looking for as much as £60m for Nicolas Jackson.

Given the Bees are after a similar figure for their remaining star forward, it’s entirely possible this figure will also prove a stumbling block for Newcastle.

But ultimately, if the Magpies’ argument is that Liverpool must meet their own hefty valuation for Alexander Isak (understood to be £150m), then surely they’re prepared to satisfy the same logic with incomings?

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile