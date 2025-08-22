What Liverpool are now internally saying about Isak transfer after bombshell statement

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly held internal discussions over using Federico Chiesa as a makeweight in a deal for Alexander Isak.

The Merseysiders have yet to make a breakthrough in negotiations for the Sweden international.

That’s despite the 25-year-old having kicked up a very public fuss over ‘broken promises’ at Newcastle.

Could Federico Chiesa help Liverpool sign Alexander Isak?

It remains to be seen whether or not Chiesa does indeed have a future at Liverpool.

The Italian international didn’t do his chances any harm, of course, with a superb contribution from the bench in a 4-2 victory over Bournemouth last week.

However, Mark Brus at CaughtOffside has now exclusively revealed that the Reds have held internal discussions over the prospect of utilising the former Juventus star in talks for Isak.

Moreover, it’s understood that as many as six clubs – including AC Milan, Atalanta, Inter Milan, Napoli, Roma, and Fulham – are interested in signing the attacker.

Chiesa doesn’t want to leave Liverpool

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Federico Chiesa’s official position is that he doesn’t want to leave Liverpool this summer.

Arne Slot himself certainly hinted in his most recent presser that the club’s position on the matter had evolved.

“I see a totally different Federico now than through large parts of last season, which is completely normal because he missed out on the whole pre-season,” the Dutch head coach said.

The reality remains that Liverpool can hardly afford to sell another senior attacker. Beyond the former Serie A man, the Merseysiders can only call upon Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike as their remaining senior options.

The forward line is looking far too slim after the departures of Darwin Nunez (Al-Hilal) and Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich).

You could make the argument for a potential swap deal plus a huge chunk of cash for Isak – that would at least take our numbers up to four senior attackers.

But there’s little to no chance, in our view, of Slot sanctioning Chiesa’s exit elsewhere unless both the club and player are pushing for it.

