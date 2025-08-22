Liverpool FC Women Strengthen Squad Ahead of New Season

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Ahead of the start of the 2025/26 WSL season, Liverpool FC Women have made some significant signings in a bid to strengthen their squad and compete for a better finish this time around.

Last term, the Reds finished seventh in the Women’s Super League (WSL), which was quite disappointing as fans and pundits expected better. Following their poor performances, the club sacked Matt Beard from his managerial position.

Coming into this summer, Liverpool lost a few important names, including star player Taylor Hinds and promising talent Olivia Smith, who both signed for Arsenal. Defender Niamh Fahey retired while goalkeeper Teagan Micah joined Lyon.

New Summer Signings

With a vision for the future, Liverpool made four signings this summer in key positions, to make up for their outgoings. In the goalkeeping department, the Reds signed Freiburg’s Rafaela Borggrafe on a free transfer. She has been at Freiburg since she was 13 and now Liverpool hope that she can be the long-term successor to 34-year-old Rachel Laws.

In midfield, LFC Women have made two new signings. Sam Kerr has rejoined permanently after spending last season on loan, while 20-year-old Kirsty Maclean arrives from Rangers. The latter is particularly excited to join Liverpool, stating that it’s an honour to sign for the club and fight for the badge. She also hopes to score goals and link up with the players in front of her.

To round up the summer signings, Lily Woodham has joined from Seattle Reign. She was loaned from the NWSL club to Crystal Palace last season, and following the Eagles’ relegation, she now joins the Reds to fill the left-back position, which was left vacant by the departure of Taylor Hinds.

Contract Extensions

In preparing for the new season, Liverpool have rolled out extensions to players whose contracts were close to expiring. The club has renewed the deals of Laws, Ceri Holland, Mia Enderby, Fuka Nagano and Faye Kirby.

Gareth Taylor Joins As Head Coach

Earlier this month, Liverpool officially announced that Gareth Taylor will join the women’s team as head coach. He brings a wealth of experience in the WSL and is expected to lead them to a significant improvement this season.

Taylor was previously at Manchester City, where he spent five years and won the Women’s FA Cup and League Cup. In the 2023/24 campaign, the Cityzens narrowly missed out on the league title as they finished runners-up on goal difference.

According to Andy O’Boyle, Liverpool FC Women’s managing director, Taylor is the right man for the job. With a proven track record of building successful teams, the club is confident that he can return them to the top of the women’s game in England.