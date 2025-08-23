‘In a heartbeat’ – Stan Collymore suggests Liverpool could move for ‘wonderful’ PL attacker

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Stan Collymore has said that he wouldn’t be surprised to see Liverpool trying to sign one Premier League attacker in the foreseeable future.

With the final week of the summer transfer window approaching, the Reds continue to be strongly linked with a move for Alexander Isak amid his ongoing standoff with Newcastle.

In terms of prospective recruitments in the attacking third of the pitch before the 1 September deadline, all of FSG’s eggs appear to be in the basket of the Swedish striker, although the ex-Anfield forward suggested that another top-flight star could yet enter Richard Hughes’ radar.

Collymore would take Morgan Rogers at Liverpool ‘in a heartbeat’

In his latest column for CaughtOffside, Collymore claimed that Aston Villa could face a battle to keep hold of Morgan Rogers if he continues to excel for Unai Emery’s side, and named Liverpool as one club who might plausibly seek to take advantage.

The 54-year-old wrote: ‘I don’t think, at this point, a club will come in with a bid for Rogers before the transfer window. But this time next year, if he continues the trajectory that he’s on and starts to add more goals and more assists, then it’s not going to be a surprise if Arsenal, Man United, Man City or even Liverpool make a move.

‘Villa need to do whatever they can do now to safeguard that asset, because if I was one of the top four or five teams, I would take Morgan Rogers in a heartbeat.’

Could Rogers be a plausible transfer target for Liverpool in 2026?

Earlier this year, we exclusively reported for Empire of the Kop that Liverpool had been considering making an offer for the 23-year-old, although none has materialised as of yet, and it seems incredibly unlikely that one will be forthcoming this late in the transfer window.

However, we can see why Collymore has raised the possibility of the Reds going in for Rogers at some stage in 2026 if the ‘wonderful’ attacker (in the words of Glenn Hoddle) replicates or surpasses his exploits from last season, when he scored 14 goals and set up another 16 for Aston Villa.

The England international would give Arne Slot an option in several different positions if he were to move to Anfield, having often been deployed on either flank and in the number 10 role (Transfermarkt). Such versatility would no doubt be a major plus point after a summer which, for various reasons, has seen wholesale change in our forward line.

Emery’s side will be aiming to secure a place in next season’s Champions League, either through domestic placing or winning the Europa League. If they were to fall short on both counts, their number 27 may become a greatly wanted man among the Premier League title chasers.

Could he be a plausible transfer target for Liverpool in 2026? It’s definitely not an outlandish suggestion from Collymore…