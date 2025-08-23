Journalist issues ominous Isak transfer prediction after ‘mistake’ from Newcastle striker

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

One reliable reporter has now claimed that Liverpool are ‘highly unlikely’ to sign Alexander Isak in the current transfer window.

The Newcastle striker set the cat among the pigeons in midweek when he claimed that ‘promises’ made to him by his employers were broken, prompting the Tyneside club to counteract with a statement of their own insisting that ‘no commitment’ was made to allow the 25-year-old to depart.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe subsequently admitted that he and the player ‘had conversations’ about the Sweden international’s future towards the end of last season, comments which will have intrigued everyone of a Reds persuasion.

Isak to Liverpool now deemed ‘highly unlikely’

In his latest Inside Football newsletter for The Independent, Miguel Delaney wrote that Newcastle were initially prepared to be ‘pragmatic’ in terms of deciding what to do with Isak, but their willingness to facilitate a move has diminished because of the striker’s efforts to force his exit.

The journalist outlined: “The truth is that players agitate [for a transfer] because, in the words of one insider, ‘they know it generally works’.

“Clubs don’t want to keep someone that is causing problems, and ultimately want full value. That’s one reason it has been a distinctive theme of this summer, with Brentford’s Yoane Wissa offering a mirror of Isak.

“The strategy is often described as ‘player power’, but it’s actually because their power is surprisingly limited. They only have brief periods of leverage, as Isak may find if he is still at Newcastle [on 2 September].”

Delaney added: “The mistake that Isak has made is in provoking more emotion in a case that had previously been mostly business. Newcastle were willing to be pragmatic. Now, their pride is stinging. Liverpool are currently highly unlikely to get their man.”

Time running out for Liverpool if they’re to snap up Isak

Could Isak’s desperation to force a move away from St James’ Park ultimately turn out to be counterproductive?

We can fully understand why Newcastle would hate to part with a top-class striker who struck 27 goals for them last season and has netted 62 times in 109 appearances for the Magpies, especially when he’s trying to depart on his own terms and not those of his club.

The flip side of that stance is that, while Liverpool are prepared to offer around £120m for the Swedish marksman (Ben Jacobs), that price could diminish if the 25-year-old’s form were to suffer and/or he continues to be frozen out at St James’ Park.

There’s also a risk that, by keeping Isak at the club against his will, the morale within Howe’s squad could be affected by the presence of a player who quite obviously doesn’t want to be on Tyneside.

Time is swiftly running out for Liverpool to get their man before the transfer window shuts on Monday week, and Newcastle remain determined not to buckle under the pressure being placed on them by the wantaway striker.

Until the deadline passes, though, the Reds will remain hopeful of persuading the Magpies to cash in on the Swede. This saga isn’t done by any stretch.