Liverpool green-light medical after ‘agreement reached’ this summer

Lewis Koumas has officially become a Birmingham City player.

The 19-year-old Academy talent successfully underwent a medical with the Championship outfit ahead of a season-long loan move.

The forward has featured for the senior Liverpool side on one occasion – in a 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup back in the 2023/24 season.

Koumas has secured six caps for the Wales national side.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Lewis Koumas loan move

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news in question on Friday morning on X (formerly Twitter).

The club website has since confirmed the switch in question following the resumption of Championship football.

The footballer told the Birmingham City website that he was excited about the project: “Just how big of a club this is, how passionate the fans are, the project that I’ve heard about and after speaking to the gaffer, there was no other way about it – I was coming to Birmingham.”

🚨⚪️🔵 EXCL: Liverpool talent Lewis Koumas has decided to join Birmingham City on season long loan. Agreement reached now and medical to follow next, 19 year old winger will play for #BCFC. Here we go ✔️ pic.twitter.com/te5ckpGb9C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2025

Birmingham City returned to the Championship following a one-season hiatus in League One, with the Blues topping the division with 111 points secured last term.

We’d like to wish Lewis well for the season ahead as Paul Davies’ side look to secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time since 2011.

Birmingham currently sit sixth in the table with four points secured from their opening two league games.

How did Koumas perform at Stoke City in 2024/25?

Koumas enjoyed a season-long loan at Stoke City last term as parent club Liverpool went on to lift the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s opening campaign in charge.

The 19-year-old (turning 20 in September) amassed nine goal contributions (six goals, three assists) in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Intriguingly, it was a season showcasing the left winger’s positional versatility, as he featured in seven different positions throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

Positions Lewis Koumas played Appearances Left wing 7 Right wing 11 Centre forward 3 Second striker 2 Attacking midfield 1 Left midfield 7 Right midfield 5

* Lewis Koumas stats by position in the 2024/25 season, via Transfermarkt

