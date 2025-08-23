Enquiries made: Liverpool have asked about Brazilian prodigy who could be their next Firmino

(Photos by Michael Steele and Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly enquired about a Brazilian prodigy who’s earned stylic comparisons to a certain Bobby Firmino.

It’s now been more than two years since the former Hoffenheim striker left Anfield, but he continues to be adored by Reds supporters who were entranced by his goalscoring prowess, selfless work rate and charismatic demeanour.

The Premier League champions sanctioned the exits of two other South American forwards in Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez this summer, although the recruitment team appear to have their eyes on an up-and-coming potential superstar from across the Atlantic.

Liverpool have enquired about Isaque

According to Globo Esporte, Liverpool made enquiries to Brazilian club Fluminense about teenage attacking midfielder Isaque (phonetically similar to another player who’s dominated LFC transfer discussions of late!).

Manchester City have also asked about the 18-year-old, but while neither Premier League club has made an offer for him, Shakhtar Donetsk have submitted a €7m (£6m) bid which was swiftly rejected by Maracana chiefs.

Who is reported Liverpool target Isaque?

The youngster is still only finding his way at senior level, having made just a dozen appearances for Fluminense’s first team, but he’s already generating rave reviews aplenty.

Globo Esporte‘s report described him as a ‘standout’ player for his club’s under-17 side which claimed a Brazilian league-and-cup double at that age group last year, while journalist Bence Bocsak opined (via X) that Isaque’s clever movement off the ball is reminiscent of Firmino.

🇧🇷 Isaque scored this goal for Brazil’s U20 side a few days ago. The way he moves genuinely reminds me of Firmino. https://t.co/Of2Z0WwsnZ pic.twitter.com/bxVCNtmwIV — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) August 22, 2025

The 18-year-old is labelled by Transfermarkt as an attacking midfielder but is also capable of playing deeper in the middle third and on the right wing, offering a versatility which is sure to endear himself to Arne Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds will follow up their initial enquiries with a concrete offer for the Fluminense starlet, who in all probability would be loaned out to a couple of other English/European clubs before being ready to challenge for a place in our starting XI.

Isaque is merely a tentative transfer target for now, but the comparisons to Firmino will no doubt intrigue Kopites. If the teenager comes to Anfield in the future and replicates his compatriot’s legacy, we’ll be in for a treat in the years to come!