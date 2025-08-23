Report: Liverpool plotting to fend off Manchester duo for £69m beast who’s ‘a joy to play with’

(Photos by Julian Finney, Michael Regan and Clive Mason/Getty Images)

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool are ready to tussle with both Manchester clubs in the race to sign a current Premier League star.

The formidable partnership struck up by Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister was a huge factor in the Reds romping to the top-flight title last season, with the champions’ transfer focus this summer trained on defensive and attacking recruits.

However, Arne Slot’s side are seemingly targeting a potential midfield acquisition who’s also wanted by two of our biggest rivals.

Liverpool among several clubs keen on Adam Wharton

Spanish outlet AS reported that Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all keen on signing Adam Wharton, who’s also been identified as a prospective target by Real Madrid.

The Eagles value the England international at €80m (£69.2m) and ‘won’t pick up the phone’ for any offers below that figure, with the Old Trafford outfit understood to be currently ‘the most eager’ of the 21-year-old’s numerous suitors.

Wharton is a fine player but hard to imagine Liverpool moving for him

With only nine days to go until the transfer window shuts, and the Reds being linked so strongly with Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi, we’d advise taking these reports with a pinch of salt unless they’re corroborated by trusted sources closer to home.

Even signing the Palace captain could prove more difficult now that the Eagles have sold Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, and the FA Cup holders will surely be at pains not to lose any more key players so late in the summer, especially with their added European commitments this season.

There’s no doubting that Wharton is a quality player, one who the Gunners’ latest signing hailed as ‘a joy to play with’ at Selhurst Park and who was described as ‘unflappable‘ by his former England manager Gareth Southgate.

Adept at breaking up opposition attacks while also instigating them for his own team, the 21-year-old ranks among the top 18% of midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for interceptions per game (1.35), and the top 9% for progressive passes per 90 minute with 7.21 (FBref).

It comes as no surprise to hear that Liverpool are reportedly interested in the Palace maestro, but realistically it’s hard to imagine the Reds making a late-summer move for him. Let’s just hope that neither of the Manchester duo snap him up first.