Report: ‘Superb’ Liverpool midfielder has clear transfer ‘priority’ as he seeks Anfield exit

Amid a summer of high-profile exits from Liverpool, another player is seeking a move away from Anfield before the transfer window closes next Monday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are among those to have left the Reds permanently since the end of last season, while Vitezslav Jaros, Harvey Davies and Lewis Koumas have gone out on loan.

While Richard Hughes continues to explore prospective deals for Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi before the market shuts in eight days’ time, there could also be one or two more players heading out of Merseyside in that timeframe.

Bajcetic seeking Liverpool exit in final week of transfer window

According to Estadio Deportivo, Stefan Bajcetic is seeking a return to Spain in the final few days of the transfer window as his ‘priority is clear’.

The midfielder is now into the ‘final stages’ of his recovery from a hamstring injury which required surgery and has sidelined him since the middle of May, with the 20-year-old missing all of pre-season for Liverpool and duly being denied the perfect chance to make an impression on Arne Slot.

Girona are among the clubs taking a strong interest in the young Spaniard, who also has suitors from Portugal and Italy. The report indicates that it’s unclear whether he’ll opt for another loan exit from Anfield or a permanent transfer to ‘establish himself in a long-term project’.

Bajcetic could benefit from another loan exit from Liverpool

Bajcetic was a revelation when he broke into Liverpool’s first team in the 2022/23 season, but injury issues over the past couple of years have stunted his progress on Merseyside.

He was recalled from a loan spell at Red Bull Salzburg last term before swiftly joining Las Palmas, where he was praised for some ‘superb’ performances but couldn’t save the Canary Islands club from LaLiga relegation.

Such is the competition for midfield places at Anfield that the 20-year-old isn’t likely to get much of a look-in if he stays put, so another temporary exit could be the most ideal scenario, provided that whoever snaps him up will hand him regular game-time.

We wouldn’t like to see Liverpool giving up on Bajcetic completely, even though the recent £25m sale of Ben Gannon Doak to Bournemouth again illustrates the Reds’ penchant for attracting handsome fees for players on the periphery of the first team.

We can envisage the Spanish midfielder securing a move away from Merseyside before next Monday. If that’s the case, we’re hoping it’ll be on loan rather than permanently, and that he’ll enjoy an injury-free season of regular action and return to his parent club ready to replicate the impact of two-and-a-half years ago.