Liverpool ‘menace’ could be overlooked for international duty despite ‘promising’ start to season

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player could reportedly be in danger of missing out on his country’s squad for their double header in September, despite making an eye-catching start to the new season.

Despite hitting 22 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt last term and earning a £69m transfer to Anfield, Hugo Ekitike has yet to win a senior cap for France or even be called up by Didier Deschamps.

The 23-year-old has made a fine start to his Reds career, scoring in his first two competitive games for his new club and also supplying an assist in the 4-2 win over Bournemouth.

Deschamps undecided on Ekitike ahead of squad announcement

According to TF1 (via GFFN), the World Cup-winning coach is yet to decide on whether or not he’ll select the Liverpool striker in the France squad for their upcoming fixtures against Ukraine and Iceland.

However, it’s claimed that Ekitike is ‘in a strong position’ to get the call from the 56-year-old when the selection is announced on Wednesday, and it’s said that he’s ‘better placed’ than Randal Kolo Muani to be included by Deschamps, with the latter yet to play this season amid an uncertain future at club level.

Ekitike would deserve a maiden France call-up

If Liverpool’s £69m man were to maintain his scoring streak against Newcastle (who tried and failed to sign him earlier this summer) on Monday night, then surely there’s nothing more he could do to earn a crack at a senior France debut in September.

Admittely Deschamps has a formidable pick of forwards at his disposal – Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki, Bradley Barcola, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram – but Ekitike can stand among such exalted company, based on his form over the past 12 months.

The Athletic‘s Seb Stafford-Bloor has hailed the 23-year-old as a ‘menace’ and a ‘player evolving into a complete forward’, while Alan Shearer said that the striker has made a ‘very, very promising start‘ to life at Anfield.

If Ekitike is overlooked for Les Bleus’ upcoming double header, it’d be harsh on him but not unwelcome for Liverpool fans who’ll duly be spared any concerns over him getting injured on international duty before the Reds’ fixture load gets significantly heavier from mid-September.

Even if our number 22’s international debut doesn’t come next month, it surely can’t be too far away, especially if he builds upon the superb start he’s made on Merseyside.