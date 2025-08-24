‘Worried’ Oliver Glasner makes tongue-in-cheek Marc Guehi claim amid ongoing Liverpool rumours

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Oliver Glasner was left resorting to gallows humour as he spoke about Marc Guehi’s future at Crystal Palace amid ongoing speculation over a potential move to Liverpool.

The two clubs have been in discussions regarding the possibility of a late summer transfer (BBC Sport), and Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol recently claimed that the Reds could ‘step up their interest’ in the 25-year-old in the coming days.

The Eagles’ squad has been diminished by the £67.5m sale of Eberechi Eze to Arsenal this weekend, and their manager has gone public with his fears over the south London club’s marketplace activity as he juggles domestic and European commitments this season.

Glasner fearful over potential Guehi exit

Speaking ahead of Palace’s fixture against Nottingham Forest this afternoon, Glasner expressed his concerns over the flow of players out of Selhurst Park versus those coming in, and he joked that he might even be forced to come out of retirement if Guehi is sold.

The 50-year-old said (via BBC Sport): “I am worried about Crystal Palace if we are losing players and we don’t get the right ones in. It is my duty as manager to tell the owners what we have to do to be competitive and stay on our pathway.”

The Austrian added with tongue firmly in cheek: “If Marc leaves, I will try [on] my boots because I was a centre-back and this could be a good option.”

Could Liverpool put in an offer for Guehi this week?

Glasner’s fears over the potential exit of Guehi are entirely understandable, especially after Palace sold Eze and laboured to a narrow victory over Fredrikstad in the first leg of their Conference League play-off.

Unlikely the currently idle Alexander Isak, the Eagles captain has started all four of his team’s competitive games so far this season, with the 25-year-old ignoring the speculation around him to continue getting on with the job at hand.

As reported by Miguel Delaney last week, there remains a £10m gap between what the FA Cup holders want for the defender and how much Liverpool are prepared to pay, and neither club has yet shown any inclination to deviate from their respective valuations.

If the Reds were to suffer any further defensive injuries against Newcastle tomorrow night, or if their recent flaws at the back are exposed to game-deciding effect by the Magpies, we might see FSG altering their stance slightly and showing a greater urgency to try and land Guehi in the final few days of the transfer window.

For Glasner and Palace, the anxious wait goes on.