Plan B for Liverpool? Paul Gorst names ‘ideal’ Isak alternative who ‘ticks more boxes than most’

Image via Stu Forster/Getty Images and The Redmen TV

Paul Gorst has named one ex-Premier League forward who’d be an ‘ideal alternative’ to Alexander Isak for Liverpool if the Reds are unable to land Alexander Isak from Newcastle.

The Merseysiders continue to take a strong interest in the Swedish striker, who’s made his desire for the move abundantly clear, but Miguel Delaney has cited the transfer as ‘highly unlikely’ to materialise before the 1 September deadline.

With just over a week remaining in the window, the Liverpool Echo‘s writers were tasked with discussing viable alternatives for the 25-year-old if he proves to be out of reach for Arne Slot and co.

Gorst suggests ‘ideal’ Isak alternative for Liverpool

Gorst offered one suggestion whose name will be familiar to Premier League followers, writing: ‘How much appetite is there to test Atletico Madrid’s resolve for Julian Alvarez?

‘The Argentina international would be an ideal alternative to Isak, if there is to be a reluctant acceptance the 25-year-old is out of reach.

‘Alvarez scored 17 goals for Los Rojiblancos last season in La Liga and provides tactical flexibility to go with his international class and willingness to work hard off the ball. There are few viable Plan Bs around for the Reds but the former Manchester City man ticks more boxes than most.’

Alvarez would be a sensational (albeit unlikely) coup for Liverpool

Alvarez’s future has come under the spotlight after a recent interview by his representatives to Spanish media in which they claimed that the Argentine ‘made a mistake’ by joining Atletico Madrid and is ‘hurt’ by his treatment from Diego Simeone (via Football Espana).

Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool had the forward on their transfer shortlist last summer before he left Man City for the Spanish capital, so could a move for the 2022 World Cup winner be viably resurrected?

In truth, it seems like a case of Isak or bust for the Reds in terms of attacking additions before the 1 September deadline, unless Richard Hughes were to well and truly pull a rabbit out of the hat in the next eight days.

Having won several major honours at club and international level and struck 30 goals for Atletico (on top of another 90 for River Plate and Man City), Alvarez seems like exactly the calibre of striker that LFC should be targeting if they continue to be rebuffed by Newcastle for the Swede.

Should Liverpool come calling for the Argentina international in the next few months and if he can overlook his past Etihad Stadium allegiances, it has the makings of an extraordinary coup by the Reds, unless of course they were to procure the Magpies’ wantaway number 14 in the coming days.