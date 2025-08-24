What Fabrizio Romano heard about Rodrygo amid Liverpool transfer rumours

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Rodrygo’s future remains strongly linked with Tottenham and Manchester City’s talks over Savinho.

The Real Madrid winger, it is now understood, is reportedly an option open for sale at the Bernabeu this summer.

ESPN (via BBC Sport) report that the Sky Blues haven’t ruled out a move for the Brazil international. However, this potential incoming looks very closely connected to the fate of 21-year-old winger Savinho.

Did Fabrizio Romano mention Liverpool are interested in Rodrygo?

Fabrizio Romano’s latest video entry on his eponymous YouTube channel solely focused on Manchester City’s interest in the Madrid star.

“My feeling is that for Many City, the only way to open doors for Savinho to go is if they find the right replacement,” the transfer news specialist spoke on Sunday afternoon.

“The player they want remains Rodrygo from Real Madrid but Rodrygo is very expensive – more than €100m [£86.6m]. He has a big salary, Rodrygo is very happy at Real Madrid, so it’s a deal to build.

“I always told you about Man City wanting Rodrygo, but you have to build this one. By ‘build’ I mean salary, convincing the player, and also the fee for Real Madrid. This is not something you close in 24 hours.”

So, where does this leave Liverpool and their ongoing need for forward reinforcements?

It’s important to note that by not mentioning the Reds at all, Arne Slot’s men haven’t yet been ruled out from this particular transfer saga.

With our own difficult saga for Alexander Isak ongoing, the club has every reason to consider a pivot to a player like Rodrygo to help shore up the frontline.

Can Liverpool afford to sign Rodrygo?

If you have the opportunity to sign the versatile 24-year-old – most elite European clubs would gladly take the opportunity (provided finances aligned).

Liverpool, however, don’t have that particular problem. The money is there; we’ve certainly proved as much by posting a £110m opening bid for Isak earlier in the summer transfer window.

The big question now is how far the money extends. Judging by our latest spate of sales – including a £65.5m package for Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich – we’d dare say our finances are in quite good nick.

But what does this mean for Rio Ngumoha’s pathway?

It seems a silly question when there’s a genuinely world-class footballer on the line.

But Liverpool have, reportedly, made a commitment to preserving Rio Ngumoha’s pathway into the first-team.

Cody Gakpo is, without question, the out-and-out starter, of course. However, judging by our 16-year-old prodigy’s marked lack of minutes so far in competitive action, one wonders whether Gakpo alone as our sole senior option on the left flank is wise.

Liverpool ideally need someone who can be dropped any role across the front-three. Rodrygo, for what it’s worth, is that man, but the Brazilian has already made it expressly clear that he wants minutes on the left.

So would signing the Real Madrid wide man enable Liverpool to satisfy their need for depth and a commitment to look after Ngumoha’s development?

Let’s see. In the meantime, Los Blancos remain open to letting Rodrygo leave this summer.

