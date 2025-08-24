(Video) Online footage appears to show new Liverpool third kit on sale before official launch

Image via _North_soles on Instagram

Liverpool have yet to officially unveil their third kit for the 2025/26 season, although footage leaked online appears to show the jersey on sale in Europe already.

The Reds’ return to Adidas this month after 13 years with other manufacturers has gone down a treat with Kopites, who’ve purchased the new home and away shirts in their droves since they were launched at the start of August.

Although we await official confirmation on the third kit, online leaks have indicated (via Footy Headlines) that it’ll be ‘sea green’ in colour and contain retro versions of the German brand’s logo and the LFC crest.

New Liverpool third kit apparently on sale on Italy

Instagram user _North_soles shared video footage which appears to show the new Liverpool strip on sale at a JD Sports store on Italy, even though the club has yet to announce what the official design will look like.

The clip shows a customer picking up a ‘sea green’ LFC jersey with Adidas’ back-in-vogue trefoil logo and a vintage Reds crest reminiscent of the late 80s and early 90s, along with a collar and sleeve cuffs which are predominantly white but also house two black bands.

When will Liverpool officially release their new third kit?

While fans will debate their own opinions on the new kits for this season, what can’t be argued is that the return to Adidas is brilliant news for Liverpool from a financial perspective, with the Reds set to bank more than £60m per season as part of their deal with the German supplier.

Only the home and away shirts are currently available for sale on the club’s official online store, although we’d imagine that the third kit will be formally confirmed sooner rather than later, now that we’re almost into the final week of August.

If indeed the jersey which has seemingly gone on sale in Italy is indicative of the official design, fans will be eagerly awaiting its first outing on the pitch for Arne Slot’s side.

It could viably be worn when Liverpool travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on 14 September, or potentially later that week in our first Champions League fixture of the season, should it be away to a team who wear red.

If it garners the same reaction as the new home and away kits, the third strip will fly out of the shops once it’s officially released!

You can view the leaked Liverpool third kit below, via _North_soles on Instagram: