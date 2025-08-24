Contact made: Serie A giants commence talks over late summer swoop for Liverpool favourite

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player continues to attract interest from overseas coming into the final few days of the summer transfer window.

Kostas Tsimikas has been linked with a potential exit from Anfield, with The Athletic reporting in the past week that the 29-year-old is ‘expected to leave’ the Reds before next Monday’s deadline and would prefer to join a club involved in European competition rather than a Premier League rival.

Marseille are understood to be targeting a move for the Greek defender, although the Ligue 1 side could face fresh competition, judging by reports from Italy.

Roma in talks with Liverpool over Tsimikas loan move

According to transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio, AS Roma have made contact with Liverpool regarding a potential loan swoop for Tsimikas as they seek to add competition for ex-Manchester City left-back Angelino.

The report claims that talks have commenced between the two clubs, and there should be ‘a clearer understanding of its feasibility’ in the next couple of days, but it’s added that the prospective deal won’t be easy to pull off for the Giallorossi.

Where is Tsimikas likely to be playing when the transfer window shuts?

Tsimikas has been widely touted for an exit from Liverpool ever since the arrival of Milos Kerkez in June, which bumped our number 21 down to third in the left-back pecking order behind the Hungarian and Andy Robertson.

The 29-year-old was omitted from Arne Slot’s matchday squads for the recent games against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, which doesn’t bode well at all for his hopes of regular minutes at Anfield this season.

Unlike Marseille, Roma wouldn’t be able to offer him Champions League football this term (they’re in the Europa League instead), and the value of a loan move might be questionable given that he’ll have just one year remaining on his contract with the Reds next summer.

In our view, the French side would appear to be in pole position to land Tsimikas, but the Serie A outfit seem poised to take advantage if a transfer to the Stade Velodrome doesn’t materialise.

If the hugely popular ‘Greek Scouser‘ is to leave Liverpool in the coming days, we just hope it’s for a club where he’d be playing every week and appreciated as much by their supporters as he is by the Merseyside faithful.