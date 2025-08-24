Arne Slot could gamble with ‘left-field experiment’ in Liverpool’s crunch visit to Newcastle

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arne Slot could be forced into a ‘left-field experiment’ for Liverpool’s turbo-charged fixture away to Newcastle on Monday night.

With tensions simmering between both fanbases amid the Alexander Isak transfer saga, the Premier League champions make the trip to St James’ Park with a major selection dilemma for the head coach to ponder.

Jeremie Frimpong is ruled out of the match due to a hamstring injury, and Conor Bradley has only returned to training in recent days after suffering a similar issue, while Joe Gomez had a body blow of his own to overcome during pre-season and has barely played in the Premier League in 2025.

Slot could be forced into an unorthodox tactical call v Newcastle

It leaves Slot with a difficult decision as to who will start at right-back against Newcastle, and that talking point was discussed by Liverpool Echo reporters ahead of the fixture, with Paul Gorst hinting that the Dutchman could deploy a midfielder out of position tomorrow night.

He wrote: ‘In somewhat of a left-field experiment, I am going to plump for Dominik Szoboszlai there. Liverpool will need to keep the ball and quieten the crowd on Tyneside and the Hungary captain, while not a natural full-back by any stretch, has operated there at times during pre-season.

‘His quality in possession also gives Liverpool an additional attacking weapon from deep that Frimpong may not necessarily provide had he been fit.

‘With Newcastle’s midfield a particularly combative one, Liverpool need all the power they can muster and Szoboszlai’s tireless running and energy could be useful on Monday night. Bradley can wait in the wings for half an hour or so.’

A major dilemma for Slot to ponder in the next 24 hours

It certainly isn’t ideal for Slot to be left contemplating the possibility of utilising a midfielder at right-back in such a difficult fixture so early in the season, but Liverpool’s injury problems could prompt that very occurrence at St James’ Park on Monday.

As Gorst rightly points out, Szoboszlai was deployed in that position in the Reds’ pre-season victory over Stoke last month, so it wouldn’t be a complete novelty for the Hungarian to line out on the right-hand side of defence against Newcastle.

Ideally either Bradley or Gomez would be able to start, but Slot will surely be reluctant to rush the Northern Ireland youngster back into action this soon, while the long-serving Englishman seems worryingly undercooked despite his 18-minute appearance against Bournemouth recently.

Considering the threat that Harvey Barnes could provide from the left flank, a lot could hinge on who is entrusted with the right-back berth for Liverpool at St James’ Park tomorrow. If none of our natural options for that role are fit enough to start, we expect that the Hungarian will be deployed in that position.

Whatever decision the head coach ultimately makes, it’s one that we’ll back fully. He’s earned the right to be trusted by the fans, and he was hired last year to make such crucial calls when the situation necessitates.