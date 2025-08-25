Ecstatic Jeremie Frimpong posts instant reaction to dramatic Rio Ngumoha winner

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

To say that Rio Ngumoha made an immediate impact to life as a Premier League player would be a gross understatement.

Four days short of his 17th birthday, the winger was brought off the bench six minutes into stoppage time with Liverpool on the verge of being held to a frustrating 2-2 draw away to Newcastle.

As the clock ticked into 100-minute territory, Mo Salah sent a low cross into the Magpies’ penalty area, with Federico Chiesa and Dominik Szoboszlai both stepping over the ball in allowing it to run to the teenage substitute.

Ngumoha curled a first-time shot past the helpless Nick Pope to win the game after just four minutes of his Premier League career, with his jubilant teammates mobbing him after that extraordinary moment.

How Frimpong reacted to dramatic Ngumoha winner

Jeremie Frimpong had to watch from afar, with the Dutchman currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury, but he was quick to make his feelings known about the match winner.

Shortly after the decisive moment, the 24-year-old posted a video to X which shows him watching the Liverpool game and reacting to the winning goal by chanting the scorer’s name and urging him to celebrate, along with the caption ‘Rioooo my gggg’ and two fire emojis.

What a night for Ngumoha!

For all the hype which has accompanied Ngumoha’s performances over the past month, it’s incredible to think that tonight he made just his second official appearance in first-team football.

To score on his debut would’ve been special. To score a 100th-minute winner just four minutes into his debut in a topsy-turvy fixture at a frenzied St James’ Park is proper Roy of the Rovers material.

Liverpool have reportedly decided against making a move for Bradley Barcola or Malick Fofana in the final week of the transfer window as they don’t want to impede Ngumoha’s pathway into the first team, and much of that faith has already been repaid.

What a player. What an impact. What a night!

You can view Frimpong’s reaction to Ngumoha’s winning goal below, via @JeremieFrimpong on X: