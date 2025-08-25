Report: Newcastle must make ‘big sale’ soon as Liverpool expected to table second offer for Isak

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

If Liverpool want to sign Alexander Isak before the summer transfer window closes, they have one week remaining to get the deal done.

The ‘will-he-won’t-he’ saga of the past few weeks is nearing a conclusion one way or another, and thus far the Reds have tabled just one bid for the striker (£110m at the start of August), which was promptly rejected by Newcastle.

Reliable sources have outlined that, irrespective of how much the Merseysiders might offer, the Magpies won’t deviate from their ‘not-for-sale’ stance unless they bring in attacking reinforcements of their own before next Monday’s deadline.

Newcastle expecting one more offer from Liverpool for Isak

According to The i Paper, the Tyneside club are ‘braced’ for a second offer from Liverpool for Isak after the two teams face off at St James’ Park tonight, despite an initial feeling that the Reds wouldn’t bid again due to the ferocity of Newcastle’s rebuttal earlier this month.

The publication’s northern football correspondent Mark Douglas wrote that any attempts from LFC to sign the 25-year-old this week are unlikely to succeed because of the ‘dwindling time left in the window’ for the Magpies to replace him.

However, it’s mentioned elsewhere in the report that the PSR situation in the northeast will necessitate a ‘big sale’ soon, and even if the Swedish striker were to stay put for the remainder of 2025, ‘someone will go in the future’.

Liverpool could make one more go for Isak before the deadline

In contrast to how they submitted several offers for Florian Wirtz before finally getting their man in June, Liverpool have been much more patient with their strategy for Isak.

Considering how strongly Newcastle rejected the Reds’ opening bid, FSG will have realised the futility of going back with anything other than a near-irresistible proposal, hence why they haven’t made any further attempt to sign him as of now.

With the Magpies steadfastly insisting that they won’t sell before they buy, it’ll take a dramatic turn of events for the Premier League champions to convince them to part with their top scorer from 2024/25 before the transfer window closes in a week’s time.

However, that’s still enough of a timeframe for Liverpool to make one more go at securing Isak, who’s made his desire for the move abundantly clear and won’t be involved in tonight’s match – a relief for LFC fans who watched him score twice against us last season.

Newcastle’s PSR worries will necessitate them to make a headline sale in either this transfer window or the January one – could it yet be their star striker to Anfield in the next few days? Unlikely, but still not impossible…