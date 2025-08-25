Liverpool team news v Newcastle: Gravenberch returns as Arne Slot makes crucial right-back call

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ten days after beginning their Premier League title defence with a win, Liverpool are finally back in action tonight, and to say that it’s a grudge match would be an understatement!

A visit to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle is always febrile, and this particular meeting has the metaphorical hand grenade of the Alexander Isak transfer saga thrown in just to spice things up even more.

The Swedish striker remains a Magpies player for now, but he won’t be involved in this fixture as he continues his standoff with the club which employs him, a week on from his explosive statement on social media.

The pre-match headlines have been dominated by a player who isn’t participating tonight, but what about those who will be on the pitch on Tyneside?

Liverpool starting XI to face Newcastle

Arne Slot has named his starting line-up to take on Newcastle, and it shows two changes in personnel from the team which began the 4-2 win over Bournemouth on the opening night of the Premier League season.

Alisson Becker continues in goal, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate again partnering each other in central defence. Milos Kerkez keeps his place at left-back, while Dominik Szoboszlai is named at right-back in the absence of the injured Jeremie Frimpong

Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch come into the midfield, with Alexis Mac Allister not in the matchday squad, with Slot attributing the Argentine’s absence to a minor fitness issue (Ian Doyle).

The front four is unchanged, with Florian Wirtz playing behind centre-forward Hugo Ekitike, who’s flanked by Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool’s newest signing Giovanni Leoni is one of four defenders named on the bench, which also includes Conor Bradley as he nears a comeback from injury.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: