‘Massive acid test’ – Merson expecting goals aplenty as he makes Newcastle v Liverpool prediction

Images via Stu Forster/Getty Images and Sky Sports News

Paul Merson is expecting plenty of goals at St James’ Park tonight as Newcastle and Liverpool face off in what has become quite the grudge match.

The Reds’ pursuit of Alexander Isak and the Magpies striker’s public yearning for a transfer to Anfield have added further spice to what had already promised to be an absorbing contest ever before the off-field saga took hold.

While Eddie Howe’s side had to settle for a goalless draw at Aston Villa on the opening weekend in the absence of the Sweden international, the Premier League champions began the defence of their title with a rollercoaster 4-2 win over Bournemouth.

What has Merson predicted for Newcastle v Liverpool?

Merson has given his prediction for the match to Sportskeeda, and he’s expecting a fiendish test for Liverpool, not least because of the ongoing soap opera surrounding Isak.

The Sky Sports pundit wrote: ‘Thanks to Alexander Isak, this has become the spiciest game of the season! It’s a massive acid test for Liverpool at St James’ Park. I was impressed with Newcastle against Villa last weekend.

‘Sandro Tonali was different class and if they had a proper centre-forward, they would have won that game easily. I suppose that’s why the fans are so angry with Isak; Newcastle are not a bad team anymore!

‘It will be an insane atmosphere on Monday night, no doubt about it. This is a hard test for Liverpool against Newcastle’s midfield.’

Merson is predicting a 2-2 draw at St James Park, concluding: ‘I believe Newcastle can cause problems to Liverpool. This should be an entertaining watch, won’t want to miss it for anything in the world!’

Gravenbech returning could be massive for Liverpool

In the corresponding fixture last season, the two teams shared six goals equally between them, and it’s possible that we could be in for another high-scoring affair tonight.

Even without Isak, Newcastle may feel confident of having some joy against a Liverpool defence which looked worrying brittle against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth in their last two matches, and which could plausibly include Dominik Szoboszlai playing out of position due to injury issues at right-back.

Conversely, the Reds’ forward line will fancy their chances of netting at the other end of the pitch, having looked devastating at times in the 4-2 win over the Cherries 10 days ago.

Merson referenced the midfield battle in his prediction, and the return of Ryan Gravenberch could be massive for the champions after the Dutchman missed our previous two games. His presence could be huge in trying to curb the influence of Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

It’s going to take a convincing performance right throughout the 90 minutes for Liverpool to claim maximum points tonight, but we reckon Slot’s side have the quality to emerge victorious and preserve their 100% start to the season, something that only two other Premier League sides have managed!