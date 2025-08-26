‘What is going on…’ – Jamie Carragher totally lost it when Rio Ngumoha scored last-gasp winner

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Jamie Carragher didn’t hold back in his celebrations of Rio Ngumoha’s dramatic stoppage-time winner on Monday night!

The 16-year-old had a fairytale Premier League debut as, within four minutes of his introduction off the bench, he found the net stylishly to give Liverpool a hard-fought victory away to Newcastle, ultimately settling a 3-2 thriller at St James’ Park.

He made history in the process by becoming the youngest-ever goalscorer for the Reds four days prior to his 17th birthday on what was just his second competitive appearance in senior football.

Carragher goes wild after Ngumoha’s last-gasp winner

Carragher was in the Sky Sports studio on duty for Monday Night Football, and the cameras captured his jubilant reaction to Ngumoha’s landmark moment.

The 46-year-old was seen doing laps of celebration and screaming loudly as the goal went in, exclaiming: “Oh my God! Wow! You lucky, lucky Red men. Football – what a game! Oh my God, what is going on? It’s one of the greatest games in Premier League history!”

Liverpool ride their luck to get the job done

Maybe there’s a bit of hyperbole to that last comment from the former Liverpool defender, but nobody could blame him for letting loose as the teenage winger settled an absorbing contest which had five goals, a red card and plenty of yellows as well.

Even in his moment of hysteria, Carragher acknowledged that the Reds were ‘lucky’, and once the euphoria over how the game was won had died down, there was a sense that the champions had gotten out of jail with Ngumoha’s 100th-minute winner.

That’s two games in a row now where Arne Slot’s side appeared to be in firm control at 2-0 up before losing their discipline and relinquishing that lead to leave themselves requiring a substitute to come up with a clutch moment in the closing minutes.

What’ll annoy the Liverpool head coach even more is that, despite his team playing against 10 men for the entire second half, it was Newcastle who had more shots after half-time (four to three) and had looked the more likely of the two sides to score a late winner.

Thankfully Ngumoha came to the fore in the Reds’ hour of need, prompting Carragher and millions of other LFC supporters worldwide to celebrate unreservedly as they witnessed a dramatic crescendo to 100 minutes of mayhem!

