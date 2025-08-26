Insider: London club ‘could be ready’ to pounce for Liverpool ace in late summer transfer twist

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player could be involved in a significant twist of events in the final week of the summer transfer window, according to a well-placed insider.

Chief among the current Reds to be linked with a move away from Anfield before next Monday’s deadline is Harvey Elliott, who’s played a grand total of seven minutes across our first three matches of the season.

We reported on Empire of the Kop last week that RB Leipzig had been preparing to submit an offer in the region of €30m (£25.9m) for the 22-year-old, although a club significant closer to home have now been tipped to potentially pounce for him in the coming days.

Crystal Palace tipped to move for Elliott this week

Speaking to Football Insider, ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown claimed that Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for Liverpool’s number 19 as they seek to replace Eberechi Eze, who joined Arsenal in a £67.5m transfer in recent days.

The former scout said: “It will be very difficult for Palace to replace Eze. He was such a key figure in the squad and in the way they played, but it’s something they’ve already started working on, and there are a few players they’re looking at who could potentially come in and replace him.

“Harvey Elliott is one who I hear they could be ready to make a move for. He would be a good player for a number of clubs, and there are a few in the Premier League who are still keeping an eye on his situation.

“I think he would fit in well with the way Palace play, in that position where he’s not quite a winger and not quite a number 10, he can drift around. I’m surprised he hasn’t found a destination yet, Elliott, because there’s been no shortage of interest.

“I expected him to move somewhere like a Palace, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, and yes it might still happen, but it’s late in the window now. I think Palace, in their attempts to replace Eze, will be looking at Elliott as an option and I expect they’ll speak to Liverpool to see what it might take.”

Could Elliott plausibly leave Liverpool before Monday’s deadline?

A few days ago, it had seemed for all the world as though Elliott was bound for Leipzig, but could Palace now swoop in and keep him in the Premier League?

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has said that an exit from Liverpool for the 22-year-old ‘remains plausible’ as he seeks more game-time, with James Pearce adding that the Reds value the attacking midfielder at £50m.

The England under-21 star is unfortunate to be competing with such a glittering array of forward players at Anfield, but a move to Selhurst Park would likely give him the platform to start almost every week at a high level while also participating in Europe this season.

Of course, Palace’s apparent interest in Elliott comes amid persistent rumours over a potential LFC swoop for Marc Guehi. A straight swap deal seems improbable, although both players would go a long way towards solving problem positions at the clubs with which they’re respectively being linked.

We certainly wouldn’t be pushing our number 19 out the door, as he’s shown his value to Liverpool on numerous occasions in the past – ironically, he scored a stoppage time winner against the Eagles two years ago.

If the FA Cup holders were to meet the Reds’ reported price for him in the coming days, though, that could give FSG a serious decision to make.