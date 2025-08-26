Marc Guehi transfer preference made clear as ‘talks still ongoing’ before Monday deadline

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to have been given encouragement regarding a potential swoop for Marc Guehi in the final week of the summer transfer window.

Anfield chiefs have held initial talks with Crystal Palace over the 25-year-old, although there have been reports of Manchester City possibly targeting a late August raid for the Eagles captain.

However, The Times‘ Paul Joyce claimed that the defender only wants to join the Reds if he’s to leave Selhurst Park before next Monday’s deadline, and that has been reinforced by two other reliable sources in the past few hours.

Guehi would prefer to join Liverpool if he leaves Palace

On Tuesday morning, Fabrizio Romano took to X with an update on the England international, posting: ‘Despite reports on Man City and more clubs, Marc Guehi situation has not changed: Liverpool is his favorite destination.

‘Guehi wants LFC, talks still ongoing for deal to happen before end of the window. If not possible with Palace, Liverpool will be on it for 2026.’

In the latest Transfer DealSheet for The Athletic, David Ornstein also indicated that ‘Anfield is the centre-back’s chosen destination’ if he were to depart, with the Eagles ‘reluctant to lose their captain as a free agent’ and the player not intending to renew his contract, which is now into its final year.

It’s added that if the Selhurst Park club were to ‘reduce their demands’ (Miguel Delaney has reported an asking price of £45m), Liverpool could then potentially agree a deal for the defender.

Still enough time for Liverpool to make a move for Guehi

A number of Reds fans on social media are clamouring for Anfield chiefs to step up their pursuit of Guehi after last night’s hard-fought win over Newcastle, in which Ibrahima Konate’s performance came in for plenty of criticism.

Richard Hughes and FSG won’t indulge in any knee-jerk reactions off the basis of one match, although the Frenchman finds himself in a similarly time-ticking contractual situation as the man who could potentially displace him from Arne Slot’s line-up if the proposed transfer goes through.

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to spend no more £35m on the England international – £10m less than Palace’s valuation (The Independent) – so one or both sides would have to concede some ground if the defender is to swap south London for Merseyside before next Monday.

That Guehi seems to only have eyes for LFC if he’s to leave Selhurst Park is encouraging, at least, and it’s not unthinkable that his desire for a move might increase if the Eagles were to be eliminated from the Conference League in the second leg of their play-off against Fredrikstad on Thursday.

There might be only six days remaining in the transfer window, but that’s still time enough for FSG to table a bid for the centre-back and potentially reinforce an area of the pitch which has looked suspect at the start of this season.