Report: How Isak now feels about potential Liverpool transfer after meeting with PIF delegation

Alexander Isak has reportedly doubled down on his desire to leave Newcastle for Liverpool in the final week of the summer transfer window.

It was a week ago today that the Swedish striker went public with an explosive statement in which he claimed that his employers broke ‘promises’ which were made to him, with the Tyneside club duly insisting that ‘no commitment’ was made to allow the 25-year-old to depart.

The centre-forward has been on strike since the start of the season and played no part in the five-goal thriller between the aforementioned teams at St James’ Park on Monday night, and The Athletic‘s David Ornstein claimed today that a move to Anfield might still be ‘possible’ if the Reds make an offer which is to the Magpies’ liking.

Isak still wants to leave despite attempted PIF intervention

On Tuesday afternoon, The Telegraph‘s northern football writer Luke Edwards reported that Isak remains adamant that he wants to leave Newcastle for Liverpool, despite an attempted intervention by NUFC chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and a delegation from the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The 25-year-old seems determined to remain on strike until he gets his desired move to Anfield or the transfer window closes, with the Merseysiders understood to be ready to submit a second offer after their opening bid of £110m was rejected at the start of this month.

However, they would only do so if they believe that there’s a chance of a follow-up proposal being accepted, and they don’t intend paying Newcastle’s asking price of £150m for the striker.

PIF have maintained their ‘not-for-sale’ stance over Isak throughout the summer, although they hadn’t expected the player to be so forceful in trying to engineer a move away from St James’ Park.

Isak, Newcastle and Liverpool all sticking to their guns

It’s as you were, then – Isak is desperate to leave Newcastle, who are refusing to sell him, while Liverpool remain hopeful of signing him but are only prepared to do so on their terms.

If a transfer is to happen before the 7pm deadline next Monday, somebody will have to blink on their current stance. Up to now, there’s been no sign of budging from any of the parties involved.

What we can glean from Edwards’ report is that the prospects of the striker reintegrating with Eddie Howe’s squad seem more remote than ever after the failed intervention from PIF, unless he feels compelled to beg for forgiveness if the prospective to Anfield doesn’t come off in the next week.

Liverpool have been biding their time for ‘encouragement’ from Newcastle before going back in with another offer – could the Saudi hierarchy’s unsuccessful attempts to persuade the player to stay be the trigger for FSG to submit a second bid?

The end game is rapidly approaching, although we suspect there might be one more major twist in this long-running saga before the transfer window closes in six days’ time.