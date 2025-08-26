Liverpool confirm departure of talented midfielder as fresh contract is announced

(Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Talented midfielder James McConnell has signed a new five-year contract at Liverpool and is close to joining Dutch giants Ajax on loan for the remainder of the campaign, according to James Pearce of The Athletic (via X).

The 20-year-old, who made his senior Reds debut during a Europa League clash with Toulouse at Anfield in November 2023, will be plying his trade under former Liverpool coach Johnny Heitinga in the Netherlands.

The former Everton defender left the Premier League champions in the summer after one season with Arne Slot’s side when he was offered the Ajax job.

Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros joined the Amsterdam-based outfit on loan from the Reds earlier in the summer and now McConnell is poised to follow in the same direction.

The Morpeth-born talent was part of the Liverpool side that defeated Chelsea at Wembley to win the League Cup during Jurgen Klopp’s final season on Merseyside and has made 13 appearances for the club in total.

Klopp labelled McConnell as a ‘joy to watch’ previously but our No. 53 made just four senior appearances last term under Slot (across all competitions).

He will learn a lot from playing in the Eredivisie for one of the biggest clubs in Europe and also in the Champions League.

We wish the England youth international all the best for the season and congratulate him on his new deal.

Check James Pearce’s update below via his page on X: