(Video) How Liverpool’s bench reacted to Ngumoha’s late winner at St. James’ Park

Liverpool left it late to come away with all three from points from their visit to St. James’ Park on Monday night.

Arne Slot had Rio Ngumoha to thank for retaining the Premier League champions’ 100% start to their new league campaign when the 16-year-old netted in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

The travelling Kopites high up in the away section went wild as the ball hit the back of the net and they weren’t the only ones to celebrate in style.

Liverpool’s substitutes bench also made the most of the special moment as they jumped up out of their seats as Ngumoha struck and then chased after the former Chelsea youngster down the touchline as he celebrated near the corner flag alongside his teammates.

This just goes to show the togetherness of the squad as they all celebrated as one in what was an important victory.

Liverpool had led 2-0 thanks to goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike but the hosts, who were down to 10 men following Anthony Gordon’s first half red card, dragged themselves level following a header from Bruno Guimaraes and a William Osula effort.

That was before Ngumoha left it late three minutes after being introduced to create a moment he will never forget.

