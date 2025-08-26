Why Liverpool Should Target a Midfield Reinforcer Before the Window Shuts

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool's Premier League title defence faces a major test on Sunday with a crucial fixture against Arsenal. With the transfer window closing on Monday at 7pm BST, the Reds have just over a week to address what could become a vulnerability this season.

With the transfer window closing on Monday at 7pm BST, the Reds have just over a week to address what could become a vulnerability this season.

The Pressing Need for Defensive Steel

Slot’s high-pressing system demands exceptional physical and tactical discipline from his midfield unit. The Dutchman has implemented a structured 4-2-4 formation during intense pressing phases, requiring defensive midfielders who can read the game intelligently and maintain positional discipline. However, Liverpool’s current options present concerning gaps in this crucial area.

Ryan Gravenberch has established himself as the primary number 6, but his performances declined during the latter stages of last season due to fatigue and opponents specifically targeting him as a key disruptor. Meanwhile, the technically gifted Alexis Mac Allister lacks the pure defensive robustness required for sustained high-intensity pressing throughout a demanding campaign.

The injury concerns plaguing the squad compound these midfield weaknesses. Jeremie Frimpong’s hamstring injury, which will keep him sidelined until mid-September, has already exposed Liverpool’s defensive vulnerability in their first two Premier League games.

With Joe Gomez also struggling with fitness issues and centre-back depth still limited, any additional injuries could force Slot into the same desperate measures which plagued Liverpool during their 2020/21 defensive crisis.

Manuel Ugarte: The Combative Solution

Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte could emerge as an ideal late-window target, despite the complexities of dealing with a Premier League rival.

The Uruguayan topped the Ligue 1 charts for tackles (98) during his final season at PSG, despite playing only 25 league games. His combative style perfectly suits Liverpool’s needs, with exceptional ratings for defensive positioning and well-timed challenges.

The 24-year-old’s statistical profile indicated a player who’s built for Slot’s system. His defensive contributions rank in the 98th percentile among midfielders, while maintaining a 59% success rate in aerial duels (FBref).

More crucially, his interception statistics (83 rating) demonstrate the anticipation skills essential for disrupting opposition attacks before they develop. These metrics suggest a player capable of providing the defensive foundation which’d allow Liverpool’s more creative midfielders to flourish further forward.

The Uruguayan’s Premier League experience, albeit limited during his one season so far at Manchester United, eliminates adaptation concerns. His physical attributes (182cm, 77kg) provide the necessary presence to compete in English football’s demanding environment, while his pressing intensity would seamlessly integrate with Liverpool’s tactical approach.

Exequiel Palacios: The Intelligent Alternative

Bayer Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios represents a more attainable but equally compelling option for Liverpool.

The 26-year-old was instrumental in Leverkusen’s unbeaten Bundesliga triumph, described by The Athletic as a “defensive genius” with exceptional tactical awareness. His defending intensity score of 88 and defending impact score of 75 highlight a player who combines energy with effectiveness when winning possession.

Palacios offers a versatility which could prove invaluable during Liverpool’s congested fixture schedule. Capable of operating as both a defensive and attacking midfielder, he provides Slot with a tactical flexibility while maintaining the defensive solidity the system requires.

Also, his existing relationship with Mac Allister from the Argentina national team could facilitate seamless integration into Liverpool’s midfield structure.

Leverkusen’s valuation of approximately €50m (£43m) reflects his importance to Erik ten Hag’s system, but Liverpool’s financial resources make such a deal feasible before the window closes. His contract (which runs to 2028) provides long-term security, while his Champions League experience with the German club demonstrates his capability of playing at the highest level.

The High-Pressing Imperative

Slot’s tactical evolution from Jurgen Klopp’s approach emphasises structured pressing over individual duels, requiring midfielders who can direct opponents into predetermined zones. This system demands exceptional positional discipline and the ability to maintain pressing intensity throughout matches.

Current statistics reveal that Liverpool’s pressing success rate remains vulnerable to well-organised opposition, particularly when Gravenberch’s energy levels drop during games.

Both Ugarte and Palacios possess the tactical intelligence and physical attributes necessary for sustained high-pressing effectiveness. Their defensive statistics demonstrate consistent performance levels which could provide the reliability that Liverpool need when facing elite opposition throughout their campaign.

Time Running Short

Liverpool’s midfield reinforcement cannot be delayed until January. Monday’s deadline leaves minimal time for complex negotiations, making immediate action essential. Whether pursuing Ugarte’s combative presence or Palacios’ intelligent versatility, Slot requires additional defensive midfield options to successfully navigate the season’s challenges.

The upcoming fixture against Arsenal will provide an early indicator of Liverpool’s midfield resilience, but the Reds cannot afford to enter this crucial phase understaffed in such a vital position. With their title credentials at stake, decisive action in the transfer market could determine whether their Premier League title defence succeeds or suffers from preventable tactical limitations.