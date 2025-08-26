(Video) What VVD did after Ngumoha’s late Newcastle strike will have Liverpool fans creasing

Liverpool appeared to rattle not just the north east but the entire country with their last gasp winner against Newcastle at St. James’ Park last night.

Arne Slot’s side were pegged back to 2-2 after leading 2-0 early in the second half with 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha scoring in the 100th minute to snatch all three points for the Merseysiders.

The teenager had only been on the pitch for a few minutes before he was set up by Mo Salah to send the 3000 travelling Kopites ecstatic.

As Ngumoha and Co. celebrated wildly in the corner of the pitch, Virgil van Dijk was keen to delay the restart further by ensuring the ball wasn’t returning to the centre circle anytime soon.

As Newcastle ‘keeper Nick Pope booted the ball towards the halfway line ahead of the restart, our No. 4 headed in the direction of the ball and struck it off the pitch and into the home supporters housed behind the goal.

The skipper’s actions certainly made us chuckle!

