‘It is possible…’ – David Ornstein drops Isak update as transfer ‘could go down to the wire’

Image via NBC Sports and George Wood/Getty Images

David Ornstein has claimed that a move to Liverpool for Alexander Isak is still ‘possible’ in the final week of the summer transfer window.

The Newcastle striker remains in limbo after effectively going on strike to try and force a move to Anfield, and he played no part in his current club’s 3-2 defeat to the Reds at St James’ Park last night.

The Magpies rejected an offer of £110m from the Merseyside giants at the start of August and have maintained their stance that he won’t be sold before next Monday’s deadline unless Eddie Howe is able to bring in attacking reinforcements of his own first.

Ornstein not ruling out Liverpool move for Isak this week

Ornstein addressed the immediate future of Isak in the latest instalment of The Athletic‘s Transfer DealSheet, which was published on Tuesday morning.

The journalist wrote: ‘It was expected nothing firm would develop on his future until after Newcastle United hosted Liverpool last night – but now that is out of the way, some form of clarity should arrive in the coming days.

‘Newcastle’s stance is well documented – they do not intend to sell the Sweden international – but their scouring of the market for potential reinforcements suggests that may yet change. The pursuit of Yoane Wissa and Jorgen Strand Larsen continues, while other options will also be under consideration.

‘If Newcastle manage to strengthen satisfactorily and Liverpool submit an offer for Isak that they deem suitable, it is possible a move will evolve before the cut-off, but there are a lot of ‘ifs’ and no guarantees as to how it ends. This could go down to the wire.’

Will Isak saga have blockbuster ending or anti-climax?

The clock is ticking ever more loudly for Newcastle to bring in a striker if they’re unable to persuade Isak to reintegrate with Howe’s squad, and for Liverpool to follow up with a second offer for the Swede before the transfer window shuts next Monday.

Both clubs will probably be relieved to have last night’s match out of the way, given how that quirk of the fixture computer amplified an already tempestuous saga involving the 25-year-old, whose immediate future is set to remain a talking point until the deadline passes in six days’ time.

If the Reds are able to convince the Tyneside club to cash in, they’ll be bolstering a formidable forward line with an elite striker whose 23-goal tally in the Premier League last season was surpassed only by Mo Salah.

If Newcastle aren’t for turning over Isak, Liverpool can still count on the substantial talents of Hugo Ekitike to lead the line, with the Frenchman scoring in each of his first three competitive games for us since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt in July.

We’re approaching end-game one way or the other – the question which remains is whether the protracted saga will simply peter out to an anti-climax or come to a blockbusting crescendo between now and Monday.