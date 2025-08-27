(Video) Liverpool could have another Ngumoha in their ranks as academy winger scores thunderbolt

Images via @LewisBower2021 on X and George Wood/Getty Images

Rio Ngumoha isn’t the only teenage Liverpool winger to have bagged a show-stopping goal in recent days!

The 16-year-old had a fairytale Premier League debut on Monday night when, within four minutes of his introduction off the bench, he scored a 100th-minute winner for the Reds to settle a 3-2 thriller against Newcastle at a raucous St James’ Park.

Less than 24 hours later, another up-and-coming prospect in the LFC ranks hit a stupendous strike of his own, albeit in far less dramatic circumstances.

Liverpool winger Joshua Abe nets sublime goal for England U16s

Liverpool forward Joshua Abe was in the England under-16 side which took on their Italy counterparts in Rome on Tuesday, and he netted his country’s consolation goal in a 2-1 defeat after the hosts had scored twice in the opening four minutes.

It was a moment of sheer class from the 15-year-old, who jinked past one Italian defender with some exquisite footwork before letting fly from 25 yards with a rocket of a shot into the top corner of the net to halve the deficit for Barry Lewtas’ side.

Could Abe be the next Ngumoha at Liverpool?

As per Lewis Bower on X, the right winger is already in Chelsea’s sights as they seek revenge for Ngumoha’s transfer in the opposite direction, with some describing the teenager as ‘unplayable’.

Thankfully, the independent LFC academy reporter has said in the past 24 hours that Abe is now ‘more likely to stay’ on Merseyside, where he’s been earmarked for a promotion to Liverpool’s under-18 side this season despite only turning 15 last month.

He’ll have another chance to impress on the international stage on Thursday as England under-16s face Italy again, and former Reds under-21 coach Lewtas must’ve been mightily impressed by what he saw from the youngster yesterday.

The forward will have seen Ngumoha’s heroics (which left Alan Shearer stunned) on Monday night and may now be striving to emulate the extraordinary impact made by the Premier League debutant.

If his goal against Italy is a sign of things to come, Abe might just be a star of the future for Liverpool in a few years’ time!

You can view Abe’s goal for England’s under-16s against Italy below, via @LewisBower2021 on X: