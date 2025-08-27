Pep Guardiola could now lure Trent Alexander-Arnold to Man City

(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold could now be set for a surprise return to the Premier League.

Reports coming out of La Liga now indicate that Manchester City could make a push for the former Liverpool fullback in the coming January transfer window.

The Scouser only just signed for Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer, switching from the Reds ahead of his contract expiring in June.

Why could Man City now sign Trent Alexander-Arnold?

According to a report shared by transfer news sensation Indy Kaila on CaughtOffside, the 26-year-old is being closely watched by Pep Guardiola’s side.

This is because there are now serious fears that Alexander-Arnold will struggle to break back into the starting-XI at Real Madrid following Dani Carvajal’s return from injury.

The Los Blancos defender notably captained Xabi Alonso’s side – and took the lion’s share of the minutes at right-back – to a 3-0 win over Real Oviedo on Sunday as his English counterpart watched on from the bench.

Should the situation, and Trent’s relationship with Real Madrid, seriously deteriorate – Manchester City will be there to pounce on any opportunity that may arise.

How is Trent Alexander-Arnold getting on in La Liga?

Our Academy graduate has enjoyed one start for Xabi Alonso’s men in competitive league action.

The defender was then subsequently relegated to the bench – in favour of Carvajal – for the 3-0 win over Real Oviedo.

Spanish media haven’t exactly given Trent an easy time following his move to the Spanish top-flight either. Against Osasuna, Mundo Deportivo claimed the footballer looked ‘far from his best’ offensively and ‘went largely unnoticed’.

Ouch. Not exactly a ringing endorsement for a player widely celebrated for his creative prowess and on-ball ability.

That said, Alonso has already called for patience as far as Alexander-Arnold’s future is concerned.

Should Liverpool fans fear Trent returning to the Premier League?

Indy Kaila has become an increasingly reliable source in the world of football transfers this summer. So one can only imagine our shock here at Empire of the Kop at the idea of our former No.66 returning to England so early!

It’s worth pointing out that, with only two La Liga games done and dusted so far in 2025/26, we’d imagine it will take a lot for Trent Alexander-Arnold to consider returning to the Premier League.

One might reasonably imagine he’d be reluctant to cast aside Madrid so soon after having effectively burnt bridges with his boyhood club to get the deal over the line.

To then go on and sign for Liverpool’s biggest Premier League title rivals (in the modern era) would represent an unwarranted kick in the teeth.

But let’s see how this story develops! After all, with a contract not set to expire until 2031, Real Madrid aren’t going to do City any favours and allow one of the globe’s top fullbacks to depart early on the cheap.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile