What Federico Chiesa was spotted doing immediately after Ngumoha winner

Rio Ngumoha’s last-minute winner for Liverpool against Newcastle sparked some wild celebrations.

The 16-year-old winger neatly tucked away Mo Salah’s pass into the 18-yard box (via Dominik Szoboszlai’s superb dummy) to secure the lion’s share of the points at St James’ Park.

There was pandemonium on the pitch as Liverpool’s substitutes’ bench sprinted across the touchline to celebrate with the club’s youngest-ever scorer.

What did Federico Chiesa do after Rio Ngumoha goal?

You could forgive all attending in the northeast for feeling a little shellshocked by the teenager’s late contribution!

Federico Chiesa, evidently overwhelmed with emotion after Ngumoha’s winning goal, was spotted initially running in a completely different direction as his teammates went over to swarm the left winger.

Footage taken and shared from the game (courtesy of @TheAnfieldTalk on X) showed the Italy international scanning the flock of oncoming Liverpool teammates before embracing Mo Salah.

Chiesa and Ngumoha already proving their worth to Arne Slot

After a difficult start to his Liverpool career in 2024/25, Federico Chiesa has quickly impressed his importance upon Slot in 2025/26.

There was a match-winning goal against Bournemouth following his second-half introduction from the bench.

He also played a part in creating space for Ngumoha’s last-gasp winner. The former Juventus attacker drew Newcastle signing Malick Thiaw outside of the box to create space inside the area for Mo Salah to exploit with a fizzed ball across the face of goal.

We’re only two games into the Premier League season, so we don’t want to get too excited – especially as far as our 16-year-old prodigy is concerned!

But the early signs are there that the pair can contribute when called into action, which explains why Richard Hughes and Co. are standing firm on the idea of snapping up Alexander Isak or, apparently, no one.

