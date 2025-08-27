Alan Shearer dishes out ultimate praise to young Liverpool star after ‘oh my god’ moment

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Premier League)

Alan Shearer wasn’t exactly chuffed to bits to witness Rio Ngumoha’s extra-time winner against Newcastle on Monday night.

Nonetheless, the former Magpies star was willing to acknowledge the quality of the moment from the 16-year-old prodigy.

Liverpool recovered well after blowing a two-goal lead at St James’ Park in the second half of action.

The result maintained the Merseysiders’ perfect start to the 2025/26 Premier League season, leaving the club in third place on goal difference.

Alan Shearer reserves special praise for Rio Ngumoha

To give credit where credit’s due, you can’t possibly knock the majesty of Ngumoha’s 100th-minute winner.

The former Chelsea academy star was not to be left surprised by Dominik Szoboszlai’s underrated dummy. Goalkeeper Nick Pope, on the other hand, looked a deer caught in the headlights after the teenager caught the rolling pass from Mo Salah first-time and curled it into the ‘keeper’s near post.

Shearer couldn’t fault the effort in his post-match analysis, crediting Rio Ngumoha with a ‘great finish’ worthy of a senior footballer ‘in his prime’.

“What a finish – I mean, oh my god! The finish,” the 55-year-old spoke on The Rest is Football podcast.

“The build-up to it was great, then the little over. Honestly, it was the finish of a 28-year-old in his peak, in his prime, who had been around for years.

“He took it with such aplomb, with such ease; it was a great finish, unfortunately. A very cruel way for the game to end for a Newcastle player and a Newcastle fan.”

🗣️ @AlanShearer: "A cruel way for the game to end for a Newcastle player or fan" Vintage Barclays at its finest 👏 pic.twitter.com/WTHWaV9t0h — The Rest Is Football (@RestIsFootball) August 26, 2025

Liverpool and Arne Slot have a big talent on their hands

It’s worth emphasising that the Liverpool substitute is only 16 years of age for two reasons.

Firstly, it’s astounding that such a young footballer with limited senior experience came on and left his mark in an environment that was as emotionally charged and pressurised as St James’ Park on Monday.

For Ngumoha to take his chance first time with a level of finesse you’d expect to see on the training ground wasn’t just astonishing – it’s almost unheard of from a 16-year-old.

Secondly, it’s incredibly important that we emphasise the left winger’s age for the simple reason that it would be improper to burden him with the weight of expectation.

We’re in a position where allowing the teenager to naturally develop is of far greater importance than relying on him to dig us out of trouble.

Don’t get us wrong, we can’t see this pattern of chaotic finishes stretching through to the end of May – certainly not if Liverpool have serious aspirations of retaining the Premier League title!

So, there will be better opportunities for minutes to come!

