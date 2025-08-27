Liverpool could face three new European away days as Champions League fate becomes clearer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans could be in for some unique away days in Europe this season, depending on the fate of the Champions League draw tomorrow evening.

Shortly after 5pm tomorrow, the Reds will discover the eight teams they’ll face in the league phase of the competition, which they topped last term in the inaugural running of the current format.

While it seems likely that Arne Slot’s side will come up against familiar opponents such as Real Madrid (inevitable, isn’t it?), Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli, they could also be drawn to face a few clubs who are entering into the unknown.

Liverpool could face first-time opposition in Champions League

Three more league phase participants were confirmed on Tuesday night as the play-off round concludes this week, and all three have qualified for the Champions League proper for the first time (as per UEFA.com).

Bodo/Glimt are the most recognisable of that trio, having been familiar European competitors in recent years and reached the Europa League semi-finals last season before losing to eventual trophy winners Tottenham Hotspur.

Pafos were founded only a year before Joe Gomez signed for Liverpool, but those two teams could face each other in the autumn after the Cypriot club eliminated 1991 European champions Red Star Belgrade, having only made their continental debut last term.

Kairat Almaty made headlines in the UK after defeating Celtic on penalties to become just the second club from Kazakhstan to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. They are based just 350km from the border with China, ensuring four opponents a far-flung away day.

Unsurprisingly, we’ve never come up against any of the three Champions League debutants previously.

Liverpool fans could have some mammoth away trips this season

The geography gods were kind to the Reds in Europe last season, with trips to Italy, Germany, Spain, Netherlands and France. Even when we were in the Europa League in 2023/24, our furthest trips were to the picturesque Linz (Austria) and Prague (Czechia).

However, the presence of Kairat Almaty in particular could result in one hell of an away journey – the Kazakh city is more than 7,000 kilometres (4,350 miles) from Liverpool, making them unsurprisingly the most easterly club to qualify for the Champions League.

Bodo/Glimt are much closer to home but would still represent our most northerly European trip of all time if we’re away to the Norwegian outfit, who are situated within the Arctic Circle.

As those two clubs are in separate pots, it’s conceivable that the Reds could face away trips to both. We’ll be drawn to face two teams from each pot (one at home, one away) and can face no more than two opponents from the same national league (and none from England).

All will become clearer tomorrow evening, with Tuesday night’s shock results opening the door for some unique European nights for Liverpool fans who thought they’d seen it all in their continental sojourns through the decades.