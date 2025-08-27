Paul Joyce breaks afternoon transfer update now coming out of Liverpool

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Stefan Bajcetic is set to stay put at Liverpool for the 2025/26 season.

The Spanish star won’t be joining the likes of Tyler Morton and James McConnell on loan.

That’s despite the holding midfielder having joined a successful spell out on loan with Las Palmas in 2024/25, where he registered 14 appearances.

Paul Joyce confirms that Stefan Bajcetic will be coached at Liverpool

The ever-reliable Paul Joyce of The Times now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the plan is for Bajcetic to remain on Merseyside and continue his tutelage under Arne Slot and the Liverpool coaching team.

There’s also a secondary benefit attached to the decision, with the player counting towards our homegrown quota for the upcoming Champions League campaign.

The 20-year-old midfielder has made 22 senior appearances so far for Liverpool, scoring one goal in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in 2022.

Liverpool will welcome the extra cover for Ryan Gravenberch

Obviously we already have one available option in Wataru Endo who is more than happy to supply cover for Ryan Gravenberch in the holding six position.

Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai can likewise file out in a pinch, but really we’re feeling a lot more comfortable with a more natural six, like Bajcetic, being available in the squad.

