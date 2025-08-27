Report: How much might Liverpool pay for Rio Ngumoha as Chelsea could point to 2019 precedent

Liverpool were prepared to jump through hoops to sign Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea’s academy last summer, and we’re now seeing why that was the case.

The Reds had to complete an arduous five-step registration process with the Premier League to complete a deal for the winger, who scored a stoppage-time winner just four minutes into his top-flight debut against Newcastle on Monday.

Such was the Blues’ disgust at losing the teenage starlet that, as per The Athletic, they banned the Merseyside club’s scouts from attending their academy matches in Cobham.

How much could Liverpool pay to Chelsea for Ngumoha?

As reported by Dan Sheldon for The Athletic on Tuesday, a tribunal is set to determine how much Liverpool will be required to pay Chelsea in compensation for signing Ngumoha, with the Blues entitled to receive a fee for the player.

The Professional Football Compensation Committee (PFCC) will consider multiple factors in deducing the eventual payment total, including age, playing record, the length of time the forward was with the Blues, the status of both clubs, and the terms offered by the two teams.

After the Reds signed Harvey Elliott from Fulham as a 16-year-old in 2019, the PFCC awarded the west London club a guaranteed £1.5m, plus a further £2.8m in potential add-ons.

Using that £4.3m as a barometer, it’s expected that Chelsea will push for a figure in that ballpark for Ngumoha, especially given the anger among Stamford Bridge chiefs over his move to Liverpool.

Ngumoha could prove to be a steal for Liverpool

If the prodigious winger – who’ll be able to sign a professional contract of up to three years at Anfield once he turns 17 on Friday – goes on to consistently deliver upon the early promise that he’s shown, a compensation fee of less than £5m would be regarded a steal for a player of his immense talents.

We’re obviously aware of the dangers of heaping too much pressure on Ngumoha’s shoulders at such a delicate stage of his career (and indeed his life), but it’s impossible not to feel hugely excited about what he can bring to the Reds over the coming months and years.

Nor is that a knee-jerk reaction to his winner at St James’ Park, either – Liverpool fans who kept a close eye on pre-season will have seen majestic solo goals against Yokohama F. Marinos and Athletic Bilbao, with the teenager looking fearless among players of far greater age and experience.

Even before the Newcastle game, such as LFC’s faith in the 16-year-old that they opted against pursuing reported left-sided targets such as Bradley Barcola and Malick Fofana, with Anfield chiefs preferring not to block the academy starlet’s pathway to the first team.

Ngumoha will be determined not to simply be a one-hit wonder in the famous red shirt, but everything we’ve seen of him so far suggests that his career will be remembered for so much more than what happened on Monday night.