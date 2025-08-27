‘Prepared to wait’ – Liverpool transfer could be kept on ice until ‘final hours’ of the window

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool may need to alter their stance on one player if he’s to leave Anfield before the summer transfer window closes next Monday.

That’s according to reports from Italy, with AS Roma eyeing a loan swoop for Kostas Tsimikas in the days leading up to the deadline.

The left-back was omitted from Arne Slot’s matchday squad for the third game in a row on Monday night in the Reds’ 3-2 win over Newcastle, even with the head coach naming four defenders on the bench at St James’ Park.

Roma prepared to wait for Liverpool to alter Tsimikas stance

Accoring to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Serie A club are only prepared to sign the 29-year-old on loan, but they’re determined to hold out right up to the 7pm deadline for Liverpool to soften their stance on the player.

The Italian reporter claimed that Roma are ‘prepared to wait until the end’ of the transfer window to acquire Tsimikas, who ‘remains a solid target’ for the Giallorossi, whose coach Gian Piero Gasperini would consider the Greece international a ‘valuable addition’ at the Stadio Olimpico.

The report concludes by stating that ‘everything will depend on the final hours of the transfer window’.

Liverpool don’t seem likely to budge on Tsimikas

Roma are evidently determined that they can convince Liverpool to agree a loan exit for the left-back before Monday, but The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Reds would prefer a straight sale to a temporary move for the 29-year-old.

Tsimikas’ latest omission in the Newcastle match highlights the probable need for an exit of some description if he’s to enjoy much game-time this season, having been pushed down to third in the pecking order at Anfield after the arrival of Milos Kerkez, who’s displaced Andy Robertson in the starting XI.

Although the young Hungarian has come in for criticism over his early performances for LFC, Slot isn’t likely to jettison him so soon after joining the club, so the Greece international could continue to be left in the cold unless he secured a move in the next five days.

Barring a drastic turn of events before Monday, we suspect that Liverpool will stick to their preference for a sale rather than a loan for their number 21, and Roma could end up disappointed in their pursuit of the player.

As much as Tsimikas is a fan favourite at Anfield (and with good reason), his prospects of regular game-time this season appear bleak if the status quo is preserved. A big decision over his future awaits in the coming days.