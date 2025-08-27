Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool due to step up ‘conversations’ today as FSG eye ‘perfect opportunity’

Image via DAZN Football

Fabrizio Romano is expecting Liverpool to step up ‘conversations’ over one transfer target today as FSG eye a ‘perfect opportunity’ in the market.

Not a day has gone by in August without multiple reports over the future of Alexander Isak, who’s made no secret of his desire to leave Newcastle amid ongoing interest from the Reds, who had a £110m offer turned down at the start of the month.

Richard Hughes now has only five days remaining to try and clinch a deal for the 25-year-old before the transfer window shuts until January, although it’s expected that he’ll accelerate discussions with the Tyneside club over the next 24 hours.

Romano: Liverpool could have ‘perfect opportunity’ to sign Isak

Romano spoke to DAZN Football on Tuesday about Liverpool and Isak, saying: “Obviously Liverpool can’t wait forever. They spent more than one month waiting for the green light for this deal to happen.

“At the moment, there is still no ‘OK’ from Newcastle, but Liverpool will insist. I think tonight or tomorrow, there will be more conversations. Let’s see what’s gonna happen. Liverpool are not changing their target – they want Alexander Isak.”

The Italian transfer guru also posted an update on the long-running saga on his eponymous YouTube channel, outlining that the Reds have a plausible chance of pulling off a blockbuster coup.

Romano said: “Liverpool will maintain their total focus on Alexander Isak. They want to go for Alexander Isak. They consider Alexander Isak the perfect opportunity, the perfect striker, a big chance on the market with no competition basically.

“For financial reasons, for technical reasons, for whatever reason, the player is not negotiating with any other club, only Liverpool, and so it’s their chance. It’s a big opportunity to become the new striker, one of the best strikers around to wear the Liverpool shirt, so let’s see what happens.”

Liverpool likely to make one last big push for Isak this week

Unfortunately for the Reds, it’s not quite the ‘perfect’ opportunity to sign Isak, as Newcastle are understandably making that process rather challenging, given their own need to bring in attacking reinforcements before sanctioning an exit for the wantaway Swede.

The Magpies are also highly reluctant to lose a striker who’s netted 62 goals in 109 appearances for the club, particularly to a domestic rival, and they’ll retain belief that they can build bridges with him despite his explosive statement on social media last week.

With the transfer deadline looming and the tinderbox fixture at St James’ Park now out of the way, Liverpool may feel that the time is right to make one last big push for the 25-year-old, who’s currently in a state of limbo until his immediate future is resolved.

It doesn’t help the Reds’ cause that Newcastle’s pursuit of a prospective replacement for Isak isn’t progressing, with the Magpies having two bids for Jorge Strand Larsen turned down (Sky Sports).

If the Tynesiders can get the green light to sign the Wolves striker in the coming days, maybe then LFC will smell their golden opportunity to pounce for their long-time target and finally bring an end to a saga which has dominated much of the summer.