‘Liverpool are ready…’ – Romano drops Marc Guehi update as Reds poised to make their move

Image via Eddie Keogh/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Marc Guehi for some time now, but they’ve yet to submit an official bid for the Crystal Palace captain…although that could soon change.

The two clubs have been in talks regarding a potential deal for the 25-year-old, with Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein both affirming on Tuesday that Anfield is the defender’s preferred destination if he’s to leave Selhurst Park, where he’s now into the final year of his contract.

With only five days remaining in the transfer window, time is very much running short for FSG if they want to secure the England international’s services for the remainder of this season.

Romano: Liverpool ‘ready’ to make their move for Guehi

On Wednesday afternoon, Romano took to his eponymous YouTube channel with an update on Guehi, outlining that Liverpool are ready to make an offer for the centre-back, although a deal could be contingent on Palace bolstering their defensive options first.

The Italian transfer guru said: “I can confirm that Liverpool are ready to go and bid for more than £30m and get Marc Guehi immediately before the end of the window.

“Liverpool are still there, Liverpool want Guehi, and they haven’t changed their position. Weeks ago it was [Giovanni] Leoni and Guehi – what happens now? Liverpool are waiting on Palace. It’s similar, but with less tension, in terms of the style of the story to Alexander Isak.

“This deal depends on Palace. If Palace can find a replacement in the market and give the green light for Guehi in negotiations, Liverpool are ready to close [the deal]. If Palace will not do it, Liverpool will say, ‘OK, we’ll go for Guehi as a free agent in 2026’.

“Liverpool are ready now. Liverpool want to do business now, so this depends on Palace. Palace have to decide if they want to keep the player and lose him on a free transfer in 2026, or if they want to find a replacement now and let Marc Guehi go.”

If Liverpool are ‘ready’ to sign Guehi, now is the time to strike!

With the Eagles reportedly demanding £45m for their captain (as per Miguel Delaney), an opening offer of just over £30m from Liverpool would probably be turned down, but in truth the Reds aren’t going to go in high with their first bid.

It seems more likely that they’ll be prepared for rejection and are simply waiting to gauge the south London club’s reaction before deciding how much higher to go if they’re to submit a follow-up proposal.

LFC would still be able to sign Guehi as a free agent next year if they can’t get a deal done this week, although that’d give the player four months to potentially extend his contract with Palace and end any speculation over his future.

With Liverpool’s defence looking far from secure in the early weeks of the season, we expect that a bid will be made for the 25-year-old in the coming days, particularly if the Eagles are able to strengthen their defensive ranks in the meantime.

Even if Richard Hughes is unable to land the centre-back before 7pm next Monday, we’d like to think that there’ll at least be a concrete attempt to lure him from Selhurst Park. If the Reds are indeed ‘ready’ to make their move, hopefully that’ll be put into practice imminently.