‘I sense…’ – Ben Jacobs makes Newcastle transfer prediction as Liverpool lie in wait for Isak

Ben Jacobs has suggested that Newcastle could make one final attempt at a prospective transfer which might have implications as to whether or not Liverpool can sign Alexander Isak.

Despite the Swedish striker making no secret of his desire to leave the Magpies, the Tyneside club have remained insistent that they won’t sell the 25-year-old unless they can reinforce their attacking options first.

Eddie Howe’s side have already failed in their pursuit of several forwards this summer, including Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, and multiple attempts at prising Yoane Wissa from Brentford have also been rebuffed.

Newcastle have now switched their primary focus to Jorgen Strand Larsen, with Sky Sports claiming that the Geordies could bid £60m for the Wolves target man after their first two offers were rejected.

Jacobs: Newcastle might make one last go for Strand Larsen

Speaking to Steve Wraith on NUFC Matters, Jacobs believes that the Magpies could make one last attempt at landing the Norwegian before conceding defeat.

The journalist said: “This is quite a difficult one, I sense, for Newcastle to get done. I don’t think it’s going to happen at £60m, and we have to wait and see now whether they do place a third bid.

“When they placed two bids in quick succession for £50m and £55m, the feeling from Newcastle’s side was that the talks with Wolves were quite positive, yet Wolves sources I spoke to were shooting it down and basically saying there’s no price at which they’re going to sell.

“I think this’ll be the last day where Newcastle put time and energy and effort on Jorgen Strand Larsen, and if they bid again, it’s probably because they think that Wolves are going to cave. If they don’t bid in the next 24 hours, my feeling is that Newcastle accept that it’s over and will again have to move on to other targets.”

Liverpool kept waiting on Isak as other transfer dominoes yet to fall

Whilst it’s not quite as simple as Newcastle signing a striker to give Liverpool a free run at Isak, the latter transfer would seem more viable if the Magpies can finally add to their centre-forward options before next Monday’s deadline.

Another domino which may need to fall as part of the multi-faceted chain reaction is Wolves’ pursuit of Tolu Arokodare from Genk. If that succeeds, it might (and we stress the word ‘might’) nudge them closer to accepting £60m from the Tynesiders for Strand Larsen.

In turn, should that prospective deal come off, Howe’s side could (again, ‘could’ is the operative word) be more inclined to finally give their wantaway Swedish striker his move to Anfield.

With the transfer window closing in four days’ time, it’ll likely take enormous bids for selling clubs to even countenance doing business, given the haste with which they’d need to bring in replacements.

If Newcastle see a third offer for Strand Larsen rejected by Wolves and duly abandon that pursuit, it’d seemingly leave them at square one yet again. For Liverpool, the waiting game goes on as they bide their time, not giving up on Isak but becoming increasingly unlikely to get their man before Monday.