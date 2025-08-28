‘Agreement on five year deal’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms transfer talks with big impact for Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano holds his phone to his ear in front of a bookcase.

Newcastle’s hopes of signing a top-quality successor for Liverpool-linked Alexander Isak are dwindling.

Christopher Nkunku looks set to be taken off the board this summer, with Chelsea and AC Milan closing in on a deal for the former Bundesliga hitman.

Likewise, it remains to be seen whether Blues teammate Nicolas Jackson will remain an opportunity for the Magpies to exploit in the window.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea talks with Liverpool consequences

Christopher Nkunku sticks out his tongue during Chelsea game.
(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano jumped onto X (formerly Twitter) this morning to confirm that AC Milan have an ‘agreement on a five-year deal’ for Nkunku’s services.

As such, it’s increasingly likely that the Frenchman will be plying his trade in the Serie A come September 1.

The transfer news specialist previously noted that Jackson’s future looks comparatively unclear at this stage.

Intriguingly, however, Chelsea are understood to be paying close attention to the Alexander Isak saga as it develops before determining where to send the Senegalese striker.

However, that certainly suggests they’d want to first see a clear direction of travel before sanctioning a move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle still exploring Alexander Isak replacements

In the meantime, Newcastle continue to push for Wolves forward Jørgen Strand Larsen.

As Jan Aage Fjortoft reports on X, there is a desire to get a deal done. However, the Wanderers’ need for a replacement striker somewhat complicates matters.

Matters aren’t helped by the fact that the Yoane Wissa deal looks pretty much dead in the water in light of Brentford’s significant asking price.

With the summer transfer window set to close in a matter of days, it’s looking like a nail-biter of a sprint to September 1.

So, where does this leave Liverpool and Alexander Isak? Newcastle have been unequivocally clear that they won’t sanction the Sweden international’s exit before at least getting one man in through the door.

But that’s looking like an increasingly unlikely scenario as the days roll by. Unless, of course, Chelsea are prepared to do the Magpies a favour in the closing stages of the window.

