Alexander Isak transfer bomb just broke for Liverpool on Thursday evening

Liverpool are ready to submit a second, improved bid for Alexander Isak this summer.

This follows a groundbreaking update for Newcastle, with the Magpies having hijacked Bayern Munich’s top transfer target Nick Woltemade.

The German international is set to undergo a medical with Eddie Howe’s outfit on Friday ahead of a £73.5m move.

Liverpool ready to pounce for Alexander Isak transfer

The good news for Newcastle is that their significant potential outlay on the 23-year-old Bundesliga hitman will be almost instantaneously covered by Liverpool.

Indy Kaila, reporting for transfer news outlet CaughtOffside, now claims that Arne Slot’s side is prepared to come in with an improved offer for Isak.

This is understood to likely amount to a fee around the £130m mark – which would exceed the £116m package agreed for Florian Wirtz.

It’s unlikely that Newcastle will brush aside this bid quite as harshly as they did Liverpool’s opening bid of £110m for their Swedish marksman.

Instead, the Reds’ next offer will reportedly inspire a fresh round of ‘open dialogue’ ahead of deadline day.

Woltemade arrival should seal Isak exit from Newcastle

With Woltemade set to arrive at St James’ Park, Newcastle will have achieved their key objective amid the ongoing Alexander Isak transfer saga: that is, to sign an elite successor.

At 23 years of age, the German international isn’t quite the complete package. That said, the scale of FC Bayern’s determination to capture his signature should offer a clear indication of his quality.

There have been further suggestion amongst patch journalists in the northeast that a further addition (amid links to Jørgen Strand Larsen and Yoane Wissa) would be required to sanction Isak’s exit.

Our view on the matter here at Empire of the Kop, however, is that the former Real Sociedad striker will be allowed to walk.

It’s difficult to imagine Newcastle – who remain far from in the clear as far as PSR is concerned – sanctioning the release of over £70m for Nick Woltemade without the safety of a mammoth offer from Liverpool.

Make no mistake – a fee of around £130m would represent a welcome boost to the club coffers.

