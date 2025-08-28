Swedish broadcaster experts now convinced Isak signs for Liverpool amid agreement theory

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Viaplay experts were in agreement that Alexander Isak was likely to be a Liverpool player by the end of the summer transfer window.

The Sweden international remains the Reds’ top target in the window ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Newcastle continue to explore options to replace the former Real Sociedad hitman ahead of deadline day.

The Magpies remain in talks with Wolves over signing Jørgen Strand Larsen. However, in the meantime, it looks unlikely that Eddie Howe’s men will be able to replace Isak with either of Nicolas Jackson or Yoane Wissa.

Man Utd legends think Alexander Isak is signing for Liverpool

Intriguingly, both Peter Schmeichel and Jaap Stam (formerly of Manchester United) were in agreement that the Newcastle hitman is destined to move to Anfield this summer.

Speaking on Swedish broadcaster Viaplay in their coverage of Liverpool v Newcastle on Monday, the pundits questioned whether an unofficial agreement might already be in place.

Swedish broadcaster Viaplay asked their experts Which club would Isak be playing for, this time next week. The answer will shock you 😉🔴 pic.twitter.com/qtoqDwpWOn — Living Liverpool (@Livin_Liverpool) August 27, 2025

The St James’ Park-based outfit is understood to be hoping to secure as much as £150m for their top asset. Liverpool, however, are committed to a British transfer record fee under that aforementioned valuation.

The Merseysiders have already had an opening bid of £110m turned down by the Saudi-owned club.

Can Newcastle and Liverpool strike an agreement?

There appears to be an increasing resignation amongst patch journalists in the northeast that a deal can be done this summer.

The matter, of course, would be expedited somewhat if Newcastle were to be successful in securing a replacement.

After having been beaten to the punch at every opportunity – for players like Bryan Mbeumo and Joao Pedro – you could forgive Liverpool fans for lacking any kind of faith in Newcastle’s recruitment team.

Regardless, there has to be an acceptance that keeping such a publicly unhappy player at St James’ Park is not in the club’s best interests.

Eddie Howe himself has already hinted that the sale of Isak would be the best outcome for his side this summer.

But it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will bend even in the event they can’t sign one of the likes of Jackson or Strand Larsen.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile