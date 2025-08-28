Liverpool wizard who wowed Alan Shearer is set to have his wages more than tripled in new contract

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player is set to be rewarded imminently with a new contract which’ll see him more than triple his current wage.

There have already been major headlines on the contractual front at Anfield in 2025, with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk both penning new deals in April which now see them earn weekly wages of £400,000 and £350,000 respectively (Capology).

At the other end of the pay scale is a teammate of theirs who earns a comparative pittance but is on the cusp of a milestone agreement with the club.

How much will Rio Ngumoha be paid with first professional contract at Liverpool?

On Thursday morning, Lewis Steele reported that Rio Ngumoha – Liverpool’s stoppage time hero against Newcastle earlier this week – is due to be rewarded with his first professional contract, for which he’ll be eligible once he turns 17 tomorrow.

Reports from some sources that the Reds will deviate from their rigid pay structure with the highly-rated teenage winger are understood to be false, with the club adhering to a financial policy which caps academy players’ wages at just over £50,000 per year.

The 16-year-old is understood to be currently earning £300 per week, and once he signs that landmark first professional deal, insiders indicate that this weekly pay will rise to approximately £1,000.

Liverpool keeping Ngumoha’s feet on the ground with wage structure

Liverpool fans could see for themselves that the club had a special prospect on their hands in Ngumoha, but nobody could’ve realistically envisaged this time last week that he’d have come off the bench in stoppage time to score a last-gasp winner for the Reds at Newcastle on Monday night.

Alan Shearer set his personal disappointment aside to applaud the goal from the teenager, likening it to ‘the finish of a 28-year-old in his peak’ and not a callow youngster who’d just come onto the pitch for his Premier League debut.

Even before his heroics at St James’ Park, it seemed inevitable that the winger would be awarded a professional contract at Anfield at the first opportunity, although FA rules state that 17-year-olds can only sign for a maximum of three years (The Athletic).

Ngumoha will earn only a fraction of what his senior Liverpool teammates are being paid once he goes pro, a deliberate strategy from the Merseyside hierarchy to keep young players grounded, but it seems quite likely that he’ll go on to be rewarded with far more lucrative deals as his career progresses.

For now, we don’d doubt that he’ll be thrilled to pen his first professional deal and (as projected) be paid more than three times what he’s currently earning. This is just the start of the journey for the dazzling forward!