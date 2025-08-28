‘Done deal’ – Newcastle make transfer breakthrough; could have huge knock-on effect for Liverpool

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

After numerous failed pursuits during the summer transfer window, could Newcastle finally be about to sign a striker?

The Magpies’ efforts to strengthen their forward line have continually hit the rocks, with Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko all moving elsewhere and multiple bids for Yoane Wissa and Jorgen Strand Larsen being rejected.

Alexander Isak has been pushing to leave St James’ Park amid ongoing interest from Liverpool, but the Tyneside club have insisted that the Sweden international won’t be sold unless a replacement is brought in and their asking price is met.

Newcastle agree fee to sign Nick Woltemade

On Thursday evening, it emerged that Newcastle have finally made a breakthrough in their efforts to bolster their attacking options.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg broke the news (via X) of a ‘done deal’ for Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade, with a ‘full agreement’ being reached with the Bundesliga club for a fixed fee of €85m (£73.5m) plus €5m (£4.3m) in add-ons.

The 23-year-old is understood to be ‘on his way’ to Tyneside and has ‘already said goodbye’ to those at the MHPArena.

Sky Sports‘ Keith Downie soon corroborated those reports and added that the German striker will travel to the northeast of England for a medical ‘in the next 24 hours’.

Might Newcastle now be willing to let Isak join Liverpool?

With Newcastle’s long search for a new centre-forward seemingly about to end, what could that mean for Isak and Liverpool?

It isn’t automatically a case of the Swedish striker being allowed to leave St James’ Park just because Woltemade is about to join Eddie Howe’s side, as the Reds would still need to come a lot closer to the Magpies’ £150m valuation than they did with their opening offer of £110m at the start of August (Sky Sports).

However, assuming there are no late hitches with the German’s impending transfer to Tyneside, that could make Newcastle more amenable to granting their number 14 his wish for a move to Anfield before the 7pm deadline on Monday.

It might also help that – unless they’re paired together in one of the domestic cups in the meantime – the two teams won’t face each other again until the end of January, having contested a pulsating five-goal affair at St James’ Park earlier this week, with Rio Ngumoha scoring our stoppage time winner.

Liverpool will be hoping for a classic domino effect in the final days of the transfer window, and that Woltemade’s impending arrival in the northeast could help to persuade the Magpies to give the green light for Isak to join the Premier League champions.

Could there finally be proverbial white smoke emanating from Anfield between now and Monday?