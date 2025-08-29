FSG’s Mo Salah decision now hints at ultimate Michael Olise transfer plan

(Photos by Julian Finney, Alexander Hassenstein & Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool are a far cry from the poorly run vision of incompetence that defined a significant period of the pre-FSG years.

That’s not to suggest there wasn’t also a steep learning curve for the Merseysiders’ American owners. They first navigated life in the Premier League with club legend Kenny Dalglish, before nearly tasting top-flight glory with Brendan Rodgers, and later striking gold with beloved manager Jurgen Klopp.

Over a decade down the line, the Reds are building a super team under Premier League winner Arne Slot.

And now there’s talk of a potentially sensational succession plan for stalwart Mo Salah to keep the good times rolling at Anfield.

FSG’s agreement with Mo Salah paves way for Michael Olise

Indy Kaila reporting with Football Insider now claims that Liverpool have reached a ‘mutual’ agreement with the Egyptian King ahead of his contract expiring in 2027.

That is, in essence, to make a definitive decision about his future at L4 at the end of the 2025/26 season.

To be clear, Liverpool’s owners are in no rush to put Salah out to pasture. However, they will be open to considering bids for the right-sided winger in the upcoming windows (most likely next summer).

This, in the words of Indy Kaila, will then act as a catalyst for FSG’s long-term plan of securing a long-term replacement for our No.11.

The identity of said successor may be up for update, but we at Empire of the Kop have it on good authority that previously Liverpool-linked Michael Olise‘s name is high up on the shortlist.

Bundesliga sources confirm Liverpool interest in Olise

The ever-reliable Christian Falk of CF Bayern Insider confirmed on Friday morning that both Liverpool and Premier League rivals Manchester City are keen on the Frenchman.

They may, of course, need to fight off rival interest from Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG who remain committed to their policy of snapping up top French talents.

“It is TRUE: Premier League clubs have Michael Olise on their radar. The Frenchman is currently in top form,” the Bundesliga insider said.

“Thomas Müller already predicted in a conversation with me that the winger would become an absolute leader at FC Bayern!

“Of course, other top European clubs have also noticed this. PSG are interested in Olise, and as a Frenchman, he would fit perfectly into the Ligue 1 outfit’s philosophy.

“But in England, too, there is annoyance that the player was not kept in the Premier League. Only Newcastle made a serious effort, but lost the poker game against Bayern Munich. Now, bigger clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City are also interested in Michael Olise.

“However, FC Bayern will not accept any offers. Good news for Bayern: the rumours about an exit clause in Olise’s contract are NOT TRUE.”

How does Olise compare to Salah?

It’s worth emphasing that finding an exact replacement for a bona fide Premier League legend like Mo Salah is a nigh on impossible task.

Which is partly why Liverpool are so keen on distributing the burden of goals by pushing to sign an out-and-out goalscorer like Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

Judging by Hugo Ekitike’s strong start to life in England, there are high hopes the Frenchman can likewise assist in this objective.

But that’s not to imply that Michael Olise would be incapable of supplying a more than acceptable tally in English football, were he to make the switch to Merseyside next summer.

Players Goal contributions Minutes per goal contribution Mo Salah 57 78.96 Michael Olise 43 89.34

* Mo Salah and Michael Olise stats compared from 2024/25 season (all competitions), via Transfermarkt

How much would Olise cost a Premier League suitor?

Presuming that reports of a potential release clause are indeed inaccurate, it’s fair to assume Liverpool would have to fork out top dollar to land the Bundesliga winger’s signature.

Transfermarkt value Olise (rather conservatively, in our view) at €100m [£86.4m].

Speculating that an acceptable asking price would steer north of £100m, it’s understandable why Liverpool and Fenway Sports Group might be considering capitalising on Salah’s remaining value. This could then theoretically subsidise any potential approach for the 23-year-old attacker.

Ultimately, if we can manage to snap up the Bayern star next summer, our forward line would be looking in extremely good shape for the foreseeable future.

→ Cody Gakpo (26)

→ Rio Ngumoha (17)

→ Hugo Ekitike (23)

→ Alexander Isak (25)?

→ Michael Olise (23)?

