‘Considering a bid’ – Major morning development in Liverpool transfer target story

Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are reportedly keeping a watching brief on Adam Wharton.

The Crystal Palace midfielder has become a source of serious transfer intrigue in recent months.

With Eberechi Eze having been snapped up by Arsenal, and Marc Guehi considered likely to sign for the Merseysiders ahead of the deadline, the 21-year-old will likely be next in line for a major move.

The big question, of course, is when?

Could Adam Wharton sign for Liverpool?

The word now coming from transfer news expert Mark Brus at CaughtOffside is that the Eagles are steeling themselves for some late bids.

Whilst Liverpool are considered ‘big admirers’ for the playmaker, Arne Slot’s men are not considered likely to be one of the parties in question keen to get a deal done ahead of deadline day.

That honour belongs to Manchester City and La Liga giants Real Madrid. Indeed, some murmurings in the industry suggest that both parties could come to the table ahead of the summer window deadline on September 1.

The Sky Blues have been tracking Wharton’s progress for some time. However, on the Madrid end of the equation, it remains to be seen whether Xabi Alonso’s men can afford a signing of this calibre.

How much will it cost to sign Adam Wharton?

When factoring in the potential lateness of the bid and the negligible time left for Oliver Glasner’s side to find a replacement, the mooted price tag of £100m seems understandable.

But this isn’t just Crystal Palace playing hardball with mere days left in the window!

Adam Wharton remains one of the most creatively gifted midfielders in the Premier League. That’s not just opinion, by the way, it’s backed up by the stats.

xAG Shot-creating actions 0.21 per 90 (95th percentile) 3.94 (92nd percentile)

* Adam Wharton stats from the last 365 days courtesy of FBref (compared to Europe’s top five leagues)

Liverpool will get their chance to consider Wharton

Having missed out on Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, Manchester City have yet to find their long-term Kevin De Bruyne replacement.

On that basis, we can appreciate why Pep Guardiola’s men have taken an interest in Palace’s midfield maestro and are now ‘considering a bid’.

With the Eagles justified in sticking firm on a high valuation – particularly after a potentially brutal window of exits – however, we just can’t see the footballer being allowed to leave in the same window.

On that basis, Liverpool and competing outfits like Real Madrid will more than likely get another crack at the whip.

Which leaves us plenty of time to gather more information on Adam Wharton.

