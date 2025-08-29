Agreement done as Liverpool now waiting on club to approve transfer – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool could soon experience a resolution to the Marc Guehi transfer story this summer.

The Merseysiders can currently call upon the services of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni in the heart of their defence.

However, the potential arrival of the Crystal Palace centre-back would add much-needed depth for the 2025/26 season.

Konate and Gomez are both superb options within the backline but have struggled with poor form and injury in recent months.

Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool want to finalise Marc Guehi transfer

The Italian journalist now reports for CaughtOffside that Liverpool are prepared to pay over £30m to finalise the deal in question.

Importantly, Guehi himself is still keen on a switch to Arne Slot’s men ahead of the deadline on September 1, and personal terms are not going to be an issue.

So it’s now up to the Eagles to respond and see if a middle ground can be found to enable the England international to link up with the incumbent Premier League champions for the 2025/26 season.

Why is a deal in Crystal Palace’s best interests?

The defender ultimately has no interest in extending his stay at Selhurst Park beyond the summer of 2026.

So, this is categorically Crystal Palace’s last chance to retrieve some value from the footballer ahead of his contract expiring next year.

Chairman Steve Parish has already indicated that this would be the preferable outcome for the club, despite the fact that Oliver Glasner’s men have already lost Eberechi Eze to Arsenal.

Palace transfer contradicts Oliver Glasner’s position

Glasner raised more than a few eyebrows on socials after telling reporters in his pre-match presser that the club could not allow Guehi to leave.

“From my side, he has to [stay], because it’s not possible at the moment to find a Marc Guehi replacement who can play straight in the Premier League and be a starter for Crystal Palace,” the former Frankfurt boss said.

That perhaps indicates that potential new signing Jaydee Canvot – who Ben Jacobs notes is considered a ‘long-term replacement’ for the Englishman – will not, ideally, be relied upon from the off.

Crystal Palace have agreed a fee of around £23m with Toulouse for defender Jaydee Canvot. Canvot viewed as a long-term replacement for Liverpool target Marc Guehi.🦅 pic.twitter.com/JpbEtGcKGn — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 29, 2025

What’s instructive in Glasner’s comments for Liverpool fans, however, is the head coach’s opening ‘from my side’ statement.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace executives and decision-makers behind the scenes will agree that it is in the club’s best interests to hold on to Guehi at the risk of losing him on a free next year.

If Liverpool are prepared to push their offer beyond the £30m mark, too, that could prove decisive in negotiations.

